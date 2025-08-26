

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 0.6471 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6482.



Against the yen, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slid to 95.37, 1.7982 and 0.8968 from Monday's closing quotes of 95.81, 1.7919 and 0.8983, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 94.00 against the yen, 1.81 against the euro and 0.88 against the loonie.



