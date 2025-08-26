

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell yo a 4-day low of 0.5829 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 6-month low of 1.1106 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5849 and 1.1082, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 86.00 and 1.9947 from Monday's closing quotes of 86.45 and 1.9858, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 1.12 against the aussie, 84.00 against the yen and 2.00 against the euro.



