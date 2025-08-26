Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJRW | ISIN: SE0015244520 | Ticker-Symbol: BIX0
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 08:14
3,180 Euro
-2,30 % -0,075
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8602,91009:16
ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2025 09:02 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January - June 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 /

BioInvent International (STO:BINV) - "This is an important next step for BioInvent," said Martin Welschof, Chief Executive Officer of BioInvent. "We are sharpening our clinical focus on our most advanced assets with the greatest potential impact and multiple upcoming catalysts, thus maintaining a strong foundation for future growth. Our decision reflects a disciplined, opportunity-driven approach that we believe will maximize both patient impact and shareholder value." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

  • (R) Promising Phase 2a monotherapy data for BI-1808 in CTCL presented at EHA 2025

  • Promising Phase 1 data of BI-1206 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors announced

  • Poster highlighting model-informed early clinical development of anti-TNFR2 drug candidate BI-1910 presented at PAGE 2025

  • (R) XOMA Royalty purchases mezagitamab royalty and milestone rights held by BioInvent for up to USD 30 million

  • (R) Updated Phase 2a Triple Combination Arm Data of BI-1206, rituximab, and Calquence for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma announced

  • FDA Fast Track Designation received for BI-1808 for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

  • BioInvent received milestone payment as Takeda moved mezagitamab into Phase 3

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Strategic changes in portfolio to accelerate lead clinical programs and enhance value creation

  • Transgene and BioInvent to present updated data on armed oncolytic virus BT-001 at ESMO 2025

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Second quarter 2025

  • Net sales SEK 198.1 (4.6) million.

  • Profit/loss after tax SEK 38.8 (-137.3) million.

  • Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK 0.59 (-2.09).

  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 66.8 (-119.2) million.

  • Liquid funds, current and long-term investments at the end of the period SEK 797.5 (1,090.3) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

This information is information that BioInvent International is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-26 08:30 CEST.

Attachments

BioInvent Q2, 2025 EN (25 Augusti)

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-international-ab-interim-report-january-june-2025-1065376

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.