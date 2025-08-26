

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Singapore's industrial production expanded at a stable pace in July, figures from the Economic Development Board showed Tuesday.



Industrial output grew 7.1 percent year-on-year in July, the same as in June. Production has been rising since August 2024.



Excluding biomedical manufacturing, production advanced 9.4 percent.



Among clusters, transport engineering output surged 15.8 percent, and electronics production climbed 13.1 percent. Precision engineering expanded 9.6 percent, and chemicals output rose 4.2 percent.



On the other hand, general manufacturing output fell notably by 9.7 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, manufacturing output rebounded sharply by 8.2 percent versus a 0.8 percent decrease in June.



