KnowBe4 Inc.: KnowBe4 Finds Top Cybersecurity Risk is Employee Distraction, Not Threat Sophistication

Findings from KnowBe4's survey of security professionals at Infosecurity Europe 2025 emphasise the importance of human risk management to improve cyber resilience

LEEDS, England, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today released a new report entitled Navigating Cyber Threats: Infosecurity Europe 2025 Findings. The findings show that cybersecurity professionals are sounding the alarm; not about increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, but about something far more human - distraction. The new research from KnowBe4 , surveyed more than 100 security professionals during the Infosecurity Europe 2025 conference to gauge the current state of cybersecurity concerns.

The main findings of the report include:

"Cyber risk is not just about advanced technology; it is about human bandwidth and the cognitive load of today's fast-paced digital workplace," said Javvad Malik, lead cybersecurity awareness advocate at KnowBe4. "The findings highlight that bridging the gap between perceived value and investment in integrated human risk management is crucial. Overconfidence, a risk in itself, further underscores the need to validate defences and support employees in making secure decisions amidst distractions, especially as we prepare for the rising tide of AI-generated threats."

The report concludes with key recommendations for organisations looking to close the gap between threats and defences, with top tips on how to embrace human risk management, strengthen core security and build organisational resilience.

The full report is available to read here .

