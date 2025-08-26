

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma PLC (HLMA.L), a group of safety equipment companies, Tuesday said it has acquired a provider of gyroscopic locating systems, Brownline for 150 million euros in cash.



Halma noted that Brownline will be an independent company within its environmental & analytics division, led by Brownline's current management.



Brownline had generated revenue of about 37 million euros for the 12 months to March 31, 2025.



Marc Ronchetti, Group Chief Executive of Halma, commented: 'Brownline's technology is a game-changer for safely installing underground infrastructure. Its ability to deliver pinpoint accuracy without surface disruption is increasingly vital as cities continue to expand and electrification accelerates. Brownline is a strong strategic fit with Halma's purpose, supporting the global energy transition.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News