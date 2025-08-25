Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides enters into additional guarantee commitments, rights issue fully guaranteed

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, ISRAEL, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN ONCOPEPTIDES AB (PUBL). SEE ALSO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW IN THIS DOCUMENT.

On 21 August 2025, the Board of Directors of Oncopeptides AB (publ) ("Oncopeptides" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) resolved, by virtue of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2025, to carry out a rights issue of approximately SEK 150 million (the "Rights Issue"). At the time of the announcement, the Rights Issue was covered by subscription undertakings, subscription intentions and guarantee commitments up to approximately 87 percent, corresponding to SEK 130 million. The Company has now received additional guarantee commitments of approximately SEK 20 million (the "New Guarantee Commitments") which entails that subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments cover 100 percent of the Rights Issue. The New Guarantee Commitments are so-called top guarantees.

For the New Guarantee Commitments, cash compensation is paid of 8 percent of the guaranteed amount, which also corresponds to the guarantee compensation for the guarantee commitments previously entered into. The New Guarantee Commitments secure the SEK 20 million which was not covered by previous undertakings, which results in a fully guaranteed Rights Issue.



As communicated in the press release on 21 August 2025, certain board members and senior executives intended to enter into binding subscription undertakings following the publication of the Company's interim report for the second quarter of 2025 on 21 August 2025. The binding subscription undertakings have been entered into.



Neither the New Guarantee Commitments nor the previous guarantee commitments or subscription undertakings are secured by bank guarantee, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements.



"Since announcing the rights issue, we have received positive feedback from investors including an opportunity to guarantee the remaining SEK 20 million. To ensure the rights issue becomes fully subscribed, the company has therefor decided to enter into these additional guarantee commitments." says Sofia Heigis, CEO of Oncopeptides. "We are grateful for the positive reactions we have received and remain fully committed to continuing our hard work to deliver strong results."



Disclosure document

Full terms of the Rights Issue and certain information about the Company will be presented in a disclosure document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The disclosure document, prepared in accordance with Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation, is expected to be published on or around 28 August 2025.

For more information, please contact:

David Augustsson, Director of IR and Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 76 229 38 68

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a Swedish biotech company focusing on research, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate platform (PDC) to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. Its flagship drug is currently being commercialized in Europe with partnership agreements for South Korea, the Middle East and Africa and elsewhere.

Oncopeptides is also developing several new compounds based on its two proprietary technology platforms PDC and SPiKE.

The company was founded in 2000, has about 80 employees with operations in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy. Oncopeptides is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information see: www.oncopeptides.com

