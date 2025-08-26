u-blox AG
Argentina and Paraguay now get precise PPP-RTK positioning services with flexible local support, expanding coverage beyond Brazil.
Thalwil, Switzerland - August 26, 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has expanded its partnership with Nordian to deliver its PointPerfect Flex (PPP-RTK) centimeter-level correction services across Argentina and Paraguay, building on existing coverage in Brazil as part of a broader regional expansion strategy.
The PointPerfect Flex GNSS correction service addresses growing demand from South America's agriculture sector, while also serving drone operators, surveying and mapping professionals. The expanded coverage delivers centimeter-level accuracy at scale without requiring deployment of additional local base station infrastructure, enabling agricultural solution providers to implement precision automation solutions across remote areas where traditional RTK networks are not economically viable.
PointPerfect and u-blox GNSS receivers are developed in close conjunction with each other to achieve optimum results. The system supports both SPARTN data format optimized for u-blox receivers and RTCM format for non-u-blox GNSS RTK receivers, ensuring broad compatibility.
The service architecture combines satellite and IP delivery methods to ensure coverage in remote locations, with communication available via both mobile internet and L-band satellite providing 99.9% uptime availability. PointPerfect Flex with u-blox high precision GNSS RTK receivers achieves 3-6 cm accuracy with convergence in seconds, while offering usage-based pricing models that reduce operating expenses through by-device hourly plans or pooled fleet management options. Data efficiency represents another key advantage, with rates up to 90% lower than traditional network RTK services.
Implementation is designed for scalability, featuring NTRIP protocol connectivity, Zero Touch Provisioning for device configuration at scale, and integration capabilities that do not require specialized expertise. This combination of centimeter-level accuracy at scale, infrastructure-free deployment, and broad technology interoperability positions the service as a driver of ecosystem leadership in South America's expanding precision agriculture market.
