Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EQU5 | ISIN: CA40637F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: MD0
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 08:06
0,515 Euro
+0,98 % +0,005
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2025 20:00 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halmont Properties Corporation Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSX-V: HMT) ("Halmont" or the "Company") announced today that net income to shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $9.2 million as compared to net income of $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

(CAD$ millions, except per share amount)Six months ended
June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Revenue $16.74 $15.63
Net income - total 9.17 7.84
Comprehensive income - for common shareholders 9.40 8.97
Diluted net income per common share 3.66¢ 3.85¢

There were no major transactions during the quarter, financial results reflect the continued contribution from investments completed in 2024, including the repositioning of our commercial property and forest portfolios. These included the acquisitions of interests in 25 Dockside Drive and 2 Queen East, as well as a $1.0 million investment in Haliburton Forest, increasing our effective ownership to 59%.

The fully diluted book value of Halmont's common shares, assuming the conversion of its capital notes and convertible preferred shares, increased to 95¢ per common share compared to 84¢ in June 2024.

Halmont Properties Corporation invests directly in real assets including commercial, forest, and residential properties.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements including management's assessment of the Company's future plans and operations based on current views and expectations. All statements other than statements of historic facts are forward looking statements. These statements contain substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional information:
Heather M. Fitzpatrick
President
T: 647-448-7147


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.