26.08.2025 / 09:50 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiserstraße 16 Postal code: 60311 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Citigroup Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 07 Jul 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.45 % 4.13 % 4.58 % 1184669009 Previous notification 1.25 % 6.20 % 7.45 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000CBK1001 0 5345067 0.00 % 0.45 % US2025976059 0 1287 0.00 % 0 % Total 5346354 0.45 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Physical Call Option 18.12.2026 11000000 0.93 % Total 11000000 0.93 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Physical Put Option 09.07.2025-18.12.2026 Physical 4153988 0.35 % SWAP 03.09.2025-04.07.2026 Cash 54420 0 % Call Option 18.12.2026-18.04.2027 Cash 22020549 1.86 % Put Option 22.12.2026-14.05.2027 Cash 11716774 0.99 % Total 37945731 3.20 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Citigroup Inc. % % % Citicorp LLC % % % Citibank, N.A. % % % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG % % % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. % % % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Inc. % % % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. % % % Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % % Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Bahamas Limited % % % Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % % - % % % Citigroup Inc. % % % Citicorp LLC % % % Citibank, N.A. % % % Citicorp Trust Delaware, National Association % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Please note change to the number of shares attributed to US2025976059 and overall total in Section 7a.

Date

22 Aug 2025





