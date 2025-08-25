Serina Therapeutics, Inc.: Serina Therapeutics Announces FDA Feedback Supports Registrational Trial Design of SER-252 in Advanced Parkinson's Disease under 505(b)(2) NDA Pathway

- U.S. IND filing planned for Q4 2025 with U.S. enrollment expected to start in Q1 2026

HUNTSVILLE, AL, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. ("Serina") (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform drug optimization technology, today announced that following a recent Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the FDA's written feedback supports advancing SER-252 (POZ-apomorphine) in a registrational clinical study program in advanced Parkinson's under the 505(b)(2) NDA pathway.

"People living with advanced Parkinson's need more consistent relief from motor fluctuations and our data to date suggest that SER-252 may reliably improve daily function," said Steve Ledger, Chief Executive Officer of Serina Therapeutics. "Based on the FDA's written feedback, we plan to advance SER-252 on a registration-directed 505(b)(2) NDA regulatory pathway. Our development plan is designed to be rigorous and capital efficient. We aim to streamline a potential NDA while generating the clinical and pharmacologic evidence to support regulatory review and improve patients' lives."

In its discussions with the FDA, Serina outlined a program designed to leverage prior knowledge of apomorphine utilizing the company's POZ-enabled profile. Serina plans to include a pharmacokinetic (PK) bridging component to an approved apomorphine product, consistent with a 505(b)(2) NDA strategy. The FDA's feedback indicates that Serina's initial study may be designed and conducted as a component of a registrational trial program, subject to standard clinical and nonclinical requirements and finalization of documentation at the time of IND submission.

"Beyond SER-252, we are advancing a pipeline of POZ-enabled small molecules that may follow similar 505(b)(2) NDA pathways where appropriate," said Mr. Ledger. "The FDA's feedback provides early proof-of-principle for our platform, confirming that we can effectively align with the agency's expectations for the 505(b)(2) NDA regulatory pathway. Each program will follow its own science and require FDA dialogue, but our goal remains to unlock new possibilities in treatment and deliver better options to patients as quickly as possible."

Upcoming Regulatory and Clinical Milestones

Serina plans to submit the U.S. IND application in Q4 2025 incorporating the FDA's recommendations. In parallel, the company expects to begin dosing patients in Australia in Q4 2025 as part of the global registrational program, with data from these patients expected to contribute to the overall data package for regulatory review and potential approval. Following U.S. IND clearance, Serina anticipates initiation of enrollment in the U.S. in Q1 2026.

SER-252 Registrational Study Design Overview

The SER-252-1b study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b trial with single-ascending-dose (five cohorts of eight; n=40) and multiple-ascending-dose components (up to three cohorts of sixteen; n=48) in adults with Parkinson's disease and motor fluctuations. The study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of subcutaneous SER-252 versus placebo, with exploratory efficacy measures that include MDS-UPDRS motor scores and structured motor-state assessments. Dose escalation will be overseen by a Safety Review Committee and the study will be conducted across sites in the U.S. and Australia.

About SER-252 (POZ-apomorphine)

SER 252 is an investigational apomorphine therapy developed with Serina's POZ platform and designed to provide continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS) via a single or twice-weekly subcutaneous injection. CDS has been shown to reduce the severity of motor fluctuations (which includes levodopa-induced dyskinesia) and enable greater daily on time, with reduced off time, in advanced Parkinson's patients. SER-252 leverages strategic partner Enable Injections' enFuse wearable drug delivery platform to enhance patient comfort and convenience, providing CDS to patients via an easy-to-administer, long-acting subcutaneous injection.

About the POZ Platform

Serina's proprietary POZ technology is based on a synthetic, water soluble, low viscosity polymer called poly(2-oxazoline). Serina's POZ technology is engineered to provide greater control in drug loading and more precision in the rate of release of attached drugs delivered via subcutaneous injection. The therapeutic agents in Serina's product candidates are typically well-understood and marketed drugs that are effective but are limited by pharmacokinetic profiles that can include severe skin reactions, side effects due to peak-trough variations in drug levels and a short half-life. Serina believes that by using POZ technology, drugs with a narrow therapeutic index can be designed to maintain more desirable and stable levels in the blood. Serina's POZ platform delivery technology has potential for use across a broad range of payloads and indications.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina's POZ Platform provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics, and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology. For more information, please visit https://serinatx.com .

