Banqup Group SA: Banqup Group delivers 21% organic subscription revenue growth in H1 2025 and continues its transformation journey

La Hulpe, Belgium - 26 August 2025, 7:00 a.m. CEST - Regulated Information - Banqup Group SA, formerly Unifiedpost Group SA, (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated business communications solutions, presents its results for H1 2025.

Strategic & Operational Highlights

Rebranded as Banqup Group, strengthening our position as a dedicated SaaS provider

Gearing up for accelerated growth in the Belgian, French, and German markets

Successfully completed the divestment of 21 Grams (June 2025) and the UK print business (August 2025), allowing us to focus on SaaS growth

Appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer, Chrystele Dumont, reshaped the sales organisation to enhance customer engagement

Established new partnerships to create value across key markets in both e-invoicing and e-payments

H1 2025 Financial Highlights - continuing operations1

Organic subscription revenue grew steadily by 20,6% y/y

Digital services revenue (including income from client money) increased to € 23,1 million

EBITDA (including net income from client money) was € -6,4 million

Cash flow from divestments totaled € 23,7 million

Reiterating FY 2025 guidance: ~25% organic subscription revenue growth and FCF2 positive by year-end

Nicolas de Beco, CEO of Banqup Group, commenting on the H1 2025 results: "H1 performance was in line with expectations, with organic subscription growth on track to meet full-year guidance. We sharpened our strategic focus through two non-core divestments, new partner agreements, and further professionalisation of our technology and go-to-market operations. The transition to Banqup Group and rollout of a unified brand identity reinforce our positioning as a pure-play SaaS provider. With Belgian regulation set to take effect in 2026, we are fully mobilised to support customers and partners in e-invoicing and payments as the market prepares ahead of the deadline. With a strengthened leadership team and streamlined organisation, our focus is squarely on execution"

Key financial figures - continuing operations (unless otherwise stated)

Thousands of EUR H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Group revenue and income from client money 31.834 35.188 -9,5% Digital services revenue 23.130 22.370 +3,4% Subscriptions 7.369 6.645 +10,9% of which Organic3 7.369 6.113 +20,6% Transactions 10.110 9.670 +4,6% of which income from client money 715 78 PM% Other 5.650 6.055 -6,7% Traditional communication services revenue 8.703 12.818 -32,1% Gross profit digital services (incl. net income from client money) 13.417 13.252 +1,2% Gross margin of digital services 58,0% 59,2% -1,2%pts EBITDA and net income from client money (6.399) (5.982) -7,0% Loss for the period (continuing and discontinued operations) (26.243) (24.354) +7,8% Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 17.060 14.525 +17,5%

Portfolio rationalisation underpins Banqup's transformation to a pure SaaS provider

In June 2025, Banqup completed the divestment of 21 Grams, followed by the sale of its UK print business in August 2025. These divestments, together with the earlier sales of the Wholesale Identity Access Business and FitekIN/ONEA products in 2024, reflect Banqup's clear strategy to streamline operations and concentrate on high-growth SaaS opportunities.

The completion of our rebrand to Banqup, with a ticker symbol change from UPG to BANQ effective June 2025, marks a milestone in our transformation journey. The new brand identity aligns with our Banqup platform. This brand evolution, combined with our portfolio rationalisation, strengthens our market positioning and provides greater clarity for customers, partners, and investors about our strategic direction. Overall, we are advancing decisively in our transition to become a pure-play SaaS provider. This is also reflected in our leadership team, with the recent appointment of Chrystèle Dumont as Chief Revenue Officer and the planned departure of Tom Van Acker, Chief Operating Officer, aligning our organisation more closely with our focus on commercial excellence, product innovation, and sustainable growth.

Digital services business

Subscription revenue increased from € 6,6 million to € 7,4 million by 10,9% year-on-year. However, since the 2024 figures still include subscription revenue from the divested FitekIn/Onea business, the organic year-on-year growth is at 20,6% (subscription revenue for H1-2024, excluding the sold FitekIn/Onea activities, amounted to € 6,1 million).

Transaction revenue and income from client money (transactional) (€ 10,1 million) increased, supported by the growing level of the client money portfolio, which reached € 0,7 million in H1 2025, reflecting steady progress since the business was launched in July 2024.

Other revenue declined due to lower project-related income in 2025. The gross margin decreased by 1,2 percentage points year-on-year to 58,0%, mainly as a result of higher direct staff costs and increased platform costs. These costs are largely fixed and will not scale proportionally with customer volumes, providing a solid foundation for margin expansion as subscription growth continues to accelerate.

Our sales pipeline for e-invoicing and e-payments in Belgium is positioning Banqup for subscription growth in Q4, in line with our strategic plan and anticipated market dynamics ahead of the January 2026 e-invoicing mandate.

In France, regulatory adoption is progressing without delays, offering certainty to market participants. In Germany, we are already seeing increased traction as the e-invoicing regulatory rollout has been confirmed for January 2027. Meanwhile, our governmental eFaktura platform continues to demonstrate its attractiveness in new markets, although such processes typically involve longer lead times.

Traditional communication services business

Traditional communication services revenue continued to decline as expected (from € 12,8 million in H1 2024 to € 8,7 million in H1 2025), reflecting the ongoing shift toward digital solutions and lower managed services volumes. As a result, gross profit decreased by € 1,5 million.

Cost optimisation

Despite an inflationary environment, indirect costs decreased year-on-year by 3,4% (from € 32,4 million in H1 2024 to € 31,3 million in H1 2025). This reduction is mainly attributable to lower G&A and S&M expenses, while R&D spending remained broadly unchanged. Capital expenditures amounted to € 8,7 million, in line with the same period last year.

In H1 2025, the Group employed an average of 570 FTEs in indirect functions (R&D, G&A and S&M), compared to an average of 636 FTEs in H1 2024, representing a decrease of 10,4%.

Liquidity position normalised with cash inflow from divestments

At the end of June 2025, Banqup reported a financial position with cash and cash equivalents totalling € 17,1 million, including € 0,7 million of restricted cash.

Review the interim consolidated financial statements

The statutory auditor, BDO Réviseurs d'Entreprises SRL represented by Ellen Lombaerts, has confirmed that the review of the interim consolidated statement of financial position as per 30 June 2025 and the interim consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, is substantially completed and concluded that to date, based on the review, nothing has come to the attention that causes them to believe that the interim consolidated financial position as per 30 June 2025 and the interim consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, as adopted by the European Union.

Financial Calendar:

27 August 2025: Publication of the half-year Interim consolidated financial report

13 November 2025: Publication of the Q3 2025 business update

26 February 2026: Publication of the FY 2025 results (webcast)

16 April 2026: Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

Interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (unaudited)

Thousands of Euro, except per share data For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 2024 (*) Digital services revenues 22.416 22.291 Digital services cost of services (9.570) (9.090) Digital services gross profit 12.846 13.201 Traditional communication services revenues 8.703 12.818 Traditional communication services cost of services (6.553) (9.207) Traditional communication services gross profit 2.150 3.611 Research and development expenses (9.066) (8.940) General and administrative expenses (14.347) (15.101) Selling and marketing expenses (7.916) (8.394) Other income / (expenses) - net (741) (470) Impairment losses - - Loss from operations (17.074) (16.093) Net financial income from client money 575 51 Financial income 53 197 Financial expenses (2.906) (8.286) Gain realised upon losing control over subsidiaries 36 1.295 Share of profit / (loss) of associates (50) 236 Loss before tax (19.366) (22.600) Current income tax 11 80 Deferred tax 163 142 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (19.192) (22.378) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (7.052) (1.976) LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (26.244) (24.354) Other comprehensive income/ (loss): 3.956 (416) Items that will or may be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax: Exchange gains / (losses) arising on translation of foreign operations 37 (72) Recycling of translation differences on disposal of foreign operations 4.093 Exchange gains/ (losses) arising on translation of foreign operations related to discontinued operations (174) (344) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (22.288) (24.770) Total loss for the period is attributable to: Owners of the parent (26.102) (24.469) Continuing operations (19.050) (22.493) Discontinued operations (7.052) (1.976) Non-controlling interests (142) 115 Total comprehensive loss for the period is attributable to: Owners of the parent (22.146) (24.885) Continuing operations (14.920) (22.565) Discontinued operations (7.226) (2.320) Non-controlling interests (142) 115 Loss per share attributable to the equity holders of the parent: Basic (0,71) (0,67) Diluted (0,71) (0,67) Loss from continuing operations per share attributable to the equity holders of the parent: Basic (0,52) (0,62) Diluted (0,52) (0,62)

(*) The comparative figures for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 have been restated to reflect the restatement of the profit and loss related to the discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Interim consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)

Thousands of Euro At 30 June At 31 December 2025 2024 ASSETS Goodwill 86.226 92.048 Other intangible assets 63.771 66.725 Property and equipment 1.364 1.486 Right-of-use-assets 7.446 9.391 Investments in associates 2.358 2.400 Deferred tax assets 48 39 Other non-current assets 3.236 3.036 Non-current assets 164.449 175.125 Inventories 379 544 Trade and other receivables 12.251 16.493 Contingent consideration receivable

Consideration receivable (escrow) -

2.138 7.774

- Current tax assets 341 291 Prepaid expenses 1.503 1.484 Restricted cash related to client money 78.929 75.798 Cash and cash equivalents 17.060 14.525 Current assets from continuing operations 112.601 116.909 Assets classified as held for sale 11.050 31.250 Current assets 123.651 148.159 TOTAL ASSETS 288.100 323.284 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 329.238 329.238 Costs related to equity issuance (16.029) (16.029) Share premium reserve 492 492 Accumulated deficit (190.705) (164.603) Reserve for share-based payments 284 175 Other reserve 2.571 2.697 Cumulative translation adjustment reserve (515) (4.470) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 125.336 147.500 Non-controlling interests 250 758 Total shareholders' equity 125.586 148.258 Non-current loans and borrowings 29.545 29.010 Non-current lease liabilities 4.985 6.376 Non-current contract liabilities 565 387 Deferred tax liabilities 304 1.463 Non-current liabilities 35.399 37.236 Current loans and borrowings 5.019 5.698 Current liabilities associated with puttable non-controlling interests 3.980 3.980 Current lease liabilities 2.609 3.232 Liabilities related to client money 78.909 75.774 Trade and other payables 25.286 31.127 Contract liabilities 5.883 5.330 Current income tax liabilities 42 410 Current liabilities from continuing operations 121.728 125.551 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 5.387 12.239 Current liabilities 127.116 137.790 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 288.100 323.284

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity (unaudited)

Thousands of Euro Share capital Costs related to equity issuance Share premium reserve Accumulated deficit Share-

based payments Other reserves Cumulative translation adjustment reserve Non-

controlling interests Total equity Balance at 1 January 2025 329.238 (16.029) 492 (164.603) 175 2.697 (4.470) 758 148.258 Result for the period - - - (26.102) - - - (142) (26.244) Other comprehensive income / (loss) - - - - - - 3.956 - 3.956 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year - - - (26.102) - - 3.956 (142) (22.288) Profit and OCI of NCI with put option - - - - - (126) - 126 - Dividend payments (270) (270) Share based payments - 109 - 109 Other (1) (222) (223) Balance at 30 June 2025 329.238 (16.029) 492 (190.705) 284 2.571 (515) 250 125.586

Thousands of Euro Share capital Costs related to equity issuance Share premium reserve Accumulated deficit Share-

based payments Other reserves Cumulative translation adjustment reserve Non-

controlling interests Total equity Balance at 1 January 2024 326.806 (16.029) 492 (232.257) 1.831 (1.581) (3.851) 499 75.910 Result for the period - - - (24.469) - - - 115 (24.354) Other comprehensive income / (loss) - - - - - - (416) - (416) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year - - - (24.469) - - (416) 115 (24.770) Conversion subscription rights 2.432- - - - (1.656) 1.656 - - 2.432 Profit and OCI of NCI with put option - - - - - 108 - (108) - Changes in carrying value of liabilities associated with puttable NCI - - - - - (210) - - (210) Acquisitions of 20% of the shares in Unifiedpost d.o.o. - - - (2.437) - 2.437 - - - Release of NCI due to acquisition of 20% of the shares in Unifiedpost d.o.o. - - - - - (266) - 266 - Dividend payments - - - (904) - - - - (904) Other - - - (8) - - 1 1 (6) Balance at 30 June 2024 329.238 (16.029) 492 (260.075) 175 2.144 (4.266) 773 52.452

Interim consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)

For the six-month period ended 30 June Thousands of Euro 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit / (loss) for the year (26.244) (24.354) Adjustments for: Amortisation and impairment of intangible fixed assets 8.195 10.545 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant & equipment 370 657 Depreciation of right-of-use-assets 1.671 2.047 Impairment of trade receivables 325 151 Gain on disposal of fixed assets - (13) Financial income (73) (315) Financial expenses 3.123 8.648 (Gain) / loss realised upon losing control over subsidiaries 5.303 (1.295) Result of remeasurement at fair value less costs to sell for disposal groups 3.709 4.884 Share of (profit) / loss of associate 50 (236) Income tax expense / (income) 270 1.075 Deferred income tax (170) - Other non-cash in operating profit (185) - Subtotal (3.656) 1.794 Changes in Working Capital (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables and contract assets 1.395 (1.096) (Increase) / decrease in other current and non-current receivables (699) (677) (Increase) / decrease in Inventories (29) (64) Increase / (decrease) in trade and other liabilities

Other (2.529)

89 6.607

- Cash generated from / (used in) operations (5.429) 6.564 Income taxes paid (159) (1.051) Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities (5.588) 5.513 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments made for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (282) Payments received for divestment of business 23.727 - Payments made for purchase of intangibles and development expenses (8.453) (8.530) Proceeds from the disposals of intangibles and development expenses - 37 Payments made for purchase of property and equipment (346) (160) Proceeds from the disposals of property and equipment 7 572 Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities 14.935 (8.363) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Conversion of subscription rights - 2.432 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (270) - Proceeds from loans and borrowings 582 1.832 Repayments of loans and borrowings (2.635) (1.426) Repayment of lease liabilities (2.339) (2.071) Interest received 73 315 Interest paid on loans, borrowings and leasings (852) (2.536) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities (5.441) (1.454) FX impact cash (247) - Net increase / (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents 3.659 (4.304) Net (increase)/decrease in cash classified within current assets held for sale

Cash movement due to change in consolidation range (699)

(425) (3.123)

(175) Net increase/(decrease) in cash & cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale 2.535 (7.602) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14.525 26.323 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 17.060 18.721

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

1 Excludes discontinued operations 21 Grams, UK print business and Belgium print business

2 Free cash flow is defined as net income (i) plus non-cash items in the income statement, (ii) minus cash out for IFRS 16 adjustments, (iii) minus capital expenditure, (iv) minus reimbursement on loans and leasing for the reporting period.

3 Organic figures exclude FitekIN/ONEA in H1-2024 (divestment closed on 5 July 2024) in the comparative figures