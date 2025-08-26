

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased further in July to the lowest level in seven months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups dropped to 9.3 percent in July from 9.9 percent in June. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 269,000 in July from 294,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, decreased to 16.8 percent from 22.1 in the previous month.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 9.6 percent in July.



Data showed that the employment rate came in at 63.3 percent, down from 64.2 percent in June.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News