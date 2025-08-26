iFAST Global Bank unveils Commercial Banking Suite with Multi-Currency Business Account and Visa Debit Card to empower global business growth

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iFAST Global Bank ("iGB" or the "Bank") is advancing digital business banking with its Commercial Banking suite, a powerful solution designed to enable businesses of all scales, from startups, SMEs to multi-national enterprises, in managing seamless and reliable global transactions.

Built for the fast-evolving business landscape, the Business Account offers multi-currency and single-currency options with attractive interest rates, including 2.65% AER (variable) on GBP, 2.55% AER (variable) on USD, 0.75% AER (variable) on EUR, and 1.75% AER (variable) on HKD.* Unlike traditional banking setups, this all-in-one account eliminates the need for separate savings and current accounts, streamlining financial management for businesses.

Each Business Account comes with a complimentary Visa business debit card, enabling businesses to transact and spend directly from their foreign currency balances. Designed for enhanced security, the card features a unique numberless format with no printed card number, CVV, or expiry date. All sensitive information is securely stored and accessible only via the mobile app, offering added protection for business users.

Inayat Kashif, CEO, Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer of iFAST Global Bank, said: "We're committed to meet the evolving needs of our clients by actively building new features and programmes to support businesses at every stage of their growth, and make commercial banking smarter, faster, and more accessible."

Key features and benefits

Multi-currency convenience: Gain instant access to eight currencies (GBP, USD, EUR, HKD, SGD, CNY, JPY and CHF) with no minimum balance requirement. All funds up to £85,000 are protected by the FSCS.

Gain instant access to eight currencies (GBP, USD, EUR, HKD, SGD, CNY, JPY and CHF) with no minimum balance requirement. All funds up to £85,000 are protected by the FSCS. Seamless global payments: Make secure domestic and international transfers with competitive exchange rates through iFAST's digital token authentication.

Make secure domestic and international transfers with competitive exchange rates through iFAST's digital token authentication. Flexible savings options: Grow your business savings by locking in higher interest rates of up to 3.35% AER (variable) on USD fixed-term, 3.25% AER (variable) on GBP fixed-term or 3.00% AER (variable) on USD notice deposits, 2.85% AER (variable) on GBP notice deposits.*

Grow your business savings by locking in higher interest rates of up to 3.35% AER (variable) on USD fixed-term, 3.25% AER (variable) on GBP fixed-term or 3.00% AER (variable) on USD notice deposits, 2.85% AER (variable) on GBP notice deposits.* Dedicated customer service: Get timely support via Live Chat or Call on the website and mobile app. Available in English, Chinese and Cantonese for easy convenience.

"Every business starts from the ground up - just like we did. At iFAST, we understand the challenges SMEs face because we've been there too. That's why our Commercial Banking Suite is designed to provide affordable, enterprise-grade solutions tailored to support their growth at every stage," saidSteve Chu, Business Banking Relationship Manager of iFAST Global Bank.

iFAST Global Bank's Commercial Banking delivers the accessibility, control, and competitive rates businesses need - all through a secure, digital-first platform tailored for global companies.

*Interest rates are variable and subject to change. For up-to-date rates, please refer to www.ifastgb.com/commercial-banking

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$27.20 billion as at 30 June 2025. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

