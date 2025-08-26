Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.08.2025
PR Newswire
26.08.2025 10:12 Uhr
Commerzbank AG - Pre-Stabilisation notice

Commerzbank AG - Pre-Stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26

26 August 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

EUR 500mn Callable Non-Preferred due 2036

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Rene Saha; telephone:+4969136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Commerzbank AG

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

EURO 500,000,000

Description:

Callable Non-Preferred Senior due 2036

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

Fixed-to-Floating Interest Rate, Denoms 100k/100k, Payment Date 02 Sept 2025

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Natixis

Erste Group Bank AG

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

26 August 2025

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Frankfurt SE, Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© 2025 PR Newswire
