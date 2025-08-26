Temenos Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification Across 10 Countries

Recognition based on employee feedback, with 84% affirming that Temenos is a great place to work

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2025, a global leader in banking technology, has been Certified by Great Place To Work® in 10 countries: China, Costa Rica, Kenya, Mexico, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Vietnam. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on feedback from employees in these countries, with 84% affirming that Temenos is a great place to work.

In addition, Temenos France, certified in 2024, achieved an impressive 17th place in the Best Workplaces France 2025and was also recognized on the Great Place to Work® in Tech list.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive market-leading performance, employee retention, and innovation.

Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO, Temenos, commented: "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work in 10 countries. Our people are at the heart of everything we do. By fostering a culture of empowerment, accountability and clear direction, we are able to attract and retain the best talent-people who are excited to join us on our journey to make banking better for millions of people across the world."

Temenos continues to prioritize employee experience through a range of initiatives and flexible working practices, including caregiver and family leave, mental health recharge days, a gradual return to work program for new parents, and flexible hybrid working arrangements. These efforts have helped foster a culture where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow.

Over the years, Temenos locations in Denmark, France, Greece, India, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the UAE have also earned certification, showcasing the company's consistent commitment to creating exceptional workplaces.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Employees at Certified workplaces are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class modular solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology - deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS - to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

