Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian graphite developer advancing high-grade projects in Québec, is pleased to announce the successful launch of Pluto Aerospace's Dash 1 Flight 003 solid-fuel rocket, featuring nozzle components developed using graphite from Focus' Lac Knife project. The project was completed in collaboration with American Energy Technologies Company ("AETC"), Pluto Aerospace ("Pluto"), a Purdue Strategic Ventures portfolio company, with additional support from ACP Technologies ("ACP"). AETC utilized Lac Knife natural graphite and synthetic graphite to produce a near-net shape manufactured graphite nozzle, which was successfully integrated into the Dash 1 sounding hypersonic rocket.

The launch took place on August 23, 2025, at 8:21 a.m. Pacific Time from the Mojave Desert test range, located between Edwards Air Force Base and NAWCWD China Lake in California. The rocket reached an altitude of more than 45,000 feet and achieved record-setting flight duration and range for Pluto Aerospace. The test program evaluated hypersonic performance and thermal resistivity, with nozzle temperatures exceeding 3,000°C. The rocket was built entirely with North American-sourced materials and components. Representatives from Pluto, AETC, Focus, ACP-T, and the United States government were in attendance for the launch. The launch marks the Company's first real-world, high-fidelity aerospace and defense application test and follows months of extensive process optimizations which led to this historic flight.

Data collected from the launch will further validate the performance characteristics of Lac Knife graphite in high-temperature and high-stress hypersonic environments relevant to surface-to-air defense systems, and commercial rocketry alike. Focus anticipates continued participation in upcoming launches, including trials involving graphene-based coatings produced from Lac Knife graphite, designed for icephobic and radar-suppression applications on rocket fins. These developments are also transferable to unmanned air vehicle (UAV) drone technology, a growing area of interest for the Company.

"This is a landmark moment for Focus Graphite, and we are proud to see Lac Knife material play a role in such an important aerospace demonstration," said Jason Latkowcer, Vice President, Corporate Development. "We thank our partners at AETC and Pluto Aerospace for including us in this historic test. The results reaffirm that Lac Knife large and jumbo flake graphite possesses the qualities required for advanced, high-performance applications in defense and aerospace. With governments around the world increasing investments in national security - such as through NATO commitments and initiatives like the Golden Dome - Focus is positioning itself to play a critical role in supplying North American-sourced graphite for these strategic needs."

This latest flight aligns with Pluto Aerospace's broader mission to make high-speed, hypersonic testing more accessible to small businesses and start-ups - a key advantage highlighted in recent coverage by the Purdue Research Foundation. The Dash platform provides rapid, cost-effective access to hypersonic test environments that typically require substantial budgets and lengthy pre-qualification timelines.

As the demand for domestic manufacturing of advanced materials continues to grow, Focus Graphite remains committed to supporting onshoring initiatives and strengthening critical mineral supply chains essential to national security.

Image 1: Pluto Aerospace's Dash 1 Flight 003 solid-fuel rocket featuring AETC's graphite nozzle manufactured with Lac Knife graphite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1963/263912_85b592feb494f88b_001full.jpg

Image 2: Launch of Pluto Aerospace's Dash 1 Flight 003 solid-fuel rocket on August 23, 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1963/263912_85b592feb494f88b_002full.jpg

About Pluto Aerospace

Pluto is an Indiana based start-up building the fastest path from lab bench to hypersonic flight. Our test vehicles are designed for flexibility and affordability, enabling researchers, developers, and mission designers to rapidly iterate and make a make a meaningful impact on national security.

For more information, please visit https://www.plutoaerospace.com.

About Purdue Strategic Ventures

Purdue Strategic Ventures provides strategic support, early-stage investment and community activation for Purdue-connected, venture-scale start-ups with strong growth potential across agricultural, deep tech, digital tech, mobility and life sciences. Within the Purdue Research Foundation, Strategic Ventures unlocks opportunities for last start-up growth, transforming potential into performance for portfolio companies. Strategic Ventures is the nexus between entrepreneurial talent and strategic capital, driving Boilermaker innovations and investment success.

For more information, please visit https://www.strategicventures.prf.org.

About American Energy Technologies Company

American Energy Technologies Co. (AETC) is a woman-owned, privately held business which conducts operations out of the greater Chicago area. In its Wheeling, IL facility (https://www.usaenergytech.com/post/grand-opening-of-critical-minerals-processing-facility-supporting-us-energy-transition-in-chicagolan) AETC operates three business units: a manufacturing plant making battery-ready graphite and carbon materials, a pilot demonstration facility for battery materials and graphite dispersions, and a fully-functional applications laboratory supporting the above business units. Currently, AETC is one out of just three in total organizations which commercially manufacture lithium-ion battery-ready graphite in the United States. Furthermore, AETC's Wheeling, IL plant is currently the only industrial end-to-end commercial manufacturer of spherical purified surface coated natural graphite in the US. In doing so, the company develops and operates an upstream ore beneficiation, unique refining, particle spheroidization, and carbon coating technologies. AETC is both developing and produces spherical graphite (natural and synthetic), expanded graphite, partially graphitized nanostructured carbons, ultra-high purity graphite-based electrically conductive inks, paints, and coatings which find use within the industry. AETC is a proud supply chain member of electric vehicles and an approved supplier to twelve battery manufacturers and one fuel cell producer.

For more information, please visit https://www.usaenergytech.com

About ACP Technologies

ACP Technologies is a company focused on developing a domestic source of affordable, carbon-based materials. Our products are used to produce several strategic materials such as carbon fiber, synthetic graphite, carbon-carbon composites and more. ACPT provides manufacturers with low-cost alternatives to raw materials traditionally sourced almost exclusively from other countries.

For more information, please visit https://acp-technologies.net.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other matters: the potential performance and suitability of Lac Knife graphite for aerospace and defense applications; the anticipated benefits of the Company's collaboration with Pluto Aerospace and AETC; the expected use of data collected from the launch to validate Lac Knife graphite in high-temperature, high-stress environments; the Company's intention to participate in additional rocket launches and related testing programs, including applications involving graphene-based coatings; and Focus Graphite's positioning as a potential supplier of critical graphite materials to defense, aerospace, and drone markets in North America and internationally.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263912

SOURCE: Focus Graphite Inc.