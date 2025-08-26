

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carlyle (CG) and Invesco (IVZ) announced an agreement for Carlyle to acquire intelliflo from Invesco. Intelliflo is a provider of cloud-based practice management software for independent financial advisors in the UK. Headquartered in London, intelliflo offers an end-to-end software platform used by over 30,000 professionals at approximately 2,600 advisory firms. The transaction includes intelliflo's US-based subsidiaries, including RedBlack.



The purchase price of up to $200 million is comprised of $135 million at closing, which is expected in the fourth quarter, and up to an additional $65 million in potential future earn outs. Intelliflo's US-based subsidiaries will be established as a standalone business called RedBlack, run by a separate management team.



