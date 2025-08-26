Anaerobic Digestion facility to produce biomethane from agricultural residue in southern Spain

Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia", the "Company", "us", or "our") (TSX:ANRG; OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary Anaergia S.r.l., has signed a contract with Norbiogas Renovables ("Nortegas Renovables"), a subsidiary of the Nortegas Group, a leading Spanish company specializing in renewable gas infrastructure projects. As part of a previously disclosed development plan, Anaergia will deliver a comprehensive suite of services and utilize its innovative, proven technology to support the construction of a new anaerobic digestion plant.

Under the terms of this contract, Anaergia starts its activities for this facility this month. Upon completion, expected within two years, the plant will transform organic waste into renewable biomethane. Anaergia projects total revenue of C$18 million from this contract.

"Nortegas Renovables is increasingly playing a vital role in the sustainable energy. This new facility underlines Nortegas Renovables' strong commitment to the energy transition and circular economy, promoting the widespread adoption of clean and sustainable fuels," said Felipe Requejo Sigüenza, Director General of Nortegas Renovables.

"Anaergia, is committed to driving the global transition toward sustainable energy solutions. We are therefore very pleased to be working with Nortegas Renovables on this project, as it marks an important step in our journey to harness innovation for a cleaner, greener future," said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia.

About Nortegas

Nortegas Group is a leading energy infrastructure and services company, serving over one million residential and industrial customers with natural gas and LPG across a vast network of more than 8,100 kilometers in Asturias, Cantabria, and the Basque Country. This extensive reach makes Nortegas the second-largest gas distribution operator in the Spanish market. Nortegas Renovables, a subsidiary of Nortegas Group, is focused on spearheading biomethane production projects throughout Spain.

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas ("RNG") sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases ("GHGs") through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the development, timing and funding of the facility, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, the expected revenue from the agreement, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

