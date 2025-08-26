

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased further in July to the highest level in five months, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.4 percent in July, up from 5.2 percent in June. Further, a similar rate was last seen in February.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people rose to 830,800 in July from 797,000 in June.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 increased to 105,300 in July from 98,800 in the previous month.



