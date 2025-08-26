HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced a global partnership with Thought Machine, a pioneer in cloud native banking technology, to accelerate the modernization of banks worldwide. The partnership aims to enable banks to rapidly transition from legacy systems and frameworks to intelligent, autonomous financial institutions powered by AI and cloud technologies.

Thought Machine's Vault platform next-generation core banking and payments technology will be at the core of this transformation. By replacing outdated infrastructure with Vault's cloud native architecture, banks can automate key operations, enhance efficiency and deliver personalized customer experiences. HCLTech will bring its deep expertise in banking technology, regulatory compliance and complex integrations to support rapid innovation and faster product launches.

As part of the partnership, HCLTech will offer full-stack transformation services through Vault-certified delivery teams, global fintech Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and a robust DevSecOps foundation. The company will also establish a dedicated global CoE for Vault Core and Vault Payments, focused on delivering modular, real-time and scalable solutions for the financial services sector. The joint offering will enable banks, whether established institutions or new challengers, to build agile, resilient and future-ready ecosystems rooted in AI-led strategies.

"Our global partnership with HCLTech marks a significant step in helping banks break free from legacy constraints and adopt truly digital-first models," said Randy McFarlane, Global Head of Partnerships at Thought Machine. "Together, we will deliver intelligent, self-optimizing systems that evolve with customer needs."

"This collaboration reflects our vision to lead the future of autonomous banking through cloud, data and AI," said Sudip Lahiri, Executive Vice President and Head-Europe and UKI, Financial Services, HCLTech. "By joining forces with Thought Machine, we will help banks unlock exponential value, reduce operational friction and accelerate time to market."

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2025 totaled $14 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

