Panostaja Oyj: The CEO of Grano to change

26.8.2025 | Panostaja Oyj

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin August 26, 2025

The CEO of Grano to change

Panostaja's portfolio company Grano's Board of Directors and CEO Kimmo Kolari have agreed that Kolari will leave the position of CEO of Grano. The board has appointed DI Mika Vihervuori as the new CEO, who will begin his duties on October 1, 2025. Kolari will continue as the company's CEO until Vihervuori's start, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities.

"I would like to thank Kimmo for his significant contribution to Grano. Under Kimmo's leadership, the company has clarified its structure and promoted several important development projects. I thank Kimmo for the good cooperation and wish him all the best for the future," says the CEO of Panostaja, Tapio Tommila.

Mika Vihervuori moves from the position of CEO of NetNordic Finland Oy to the position of CEO of Grano. Before that, he worked as the CEO of Viria (now Loihde), held various management positions at Tieto, and previously had management and development roles in the label and printing business. Vihervuori has been a member of the board of Grano since 2024. With his appointment as CEO, Vihervuori will relinquish his board position.

