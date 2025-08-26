Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Panostaja Oyj: The CEO of Grano to change

26.8.2025 11:00:00 EEST | Panostaja Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management August 26, 2025 at 11.00 a.m.

The CEO of Grano to change

Panostaja's portfolio company Grano's Board of Directors and CEO Kimmo Kolari have agreed that Kolari will leave the position of CEO of Grano. The board has appointed DI Mika Vihervuori as the new CEO, who will begin his duties on October 1, 2025. Kolari will continue as the company's CEO until Vihervuori's start, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities.

"I would like to thank Kimmo for his significant contribution to Grano. Under Kimmo's leadership, the company has clarified its structure and promoted several important development projects. I thank Kimmo for the good cooperation and wish him all the best for the future," says the CEO of Panostaja, Tapio Tommila.

Mika Vihervuori moves from the position of CEO of NetNordic Finland Oy to the position of CEO of Grano. Before that, he worked as the CEO of Viria (now Loihde), held various management positions at Tieto, and previously had management and development roles in the label and printing business. Vihervuori has been a member of the board of Grano since 2024. With his appointment as CEO, Vihervuori will relinquish his board position.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO

Additional information:

CEO Tapio Tommila +358 40 527 6311

Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in five portfolio companies. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled MEUR 134,0.

https://panostaja.fi/en

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
