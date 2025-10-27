Panostaja Oyj: Panostaja sells Hygga's dental clinic business to PlusTerveys Oy

27.10.2025 09:30:00 EET | Panostaja Oyj | Inside information

Panostaja Oyj Stock exchange release, insider information ?October 27 2025??? at 9.30 am.



Panostaja Oyj has signed an agreement to sell Hygga's dental clinic business to PlusTerveys.

As a result of the asset deal the personnel of the dental clinic business will transfer to PlusTerveys, and the business will continue in its current premises in Kamppi, Helsinki. The parties do not disclose the transaction price. The purchase price will be paid in cash. The Panostaja Group will record an estimated sales loss of approximately 2 million euros before taxes following the completion of the transaction. Hygga's dental clinic business has been owned by Panostaja since 2015 and has some 70 employees.

The completion of the business transaction is conditional on the necessary regulatory approvals. Panostaja estimates that the transaction will be completed by the end of January 2026.

"Panostaja has been the long-term owner of Hygga's dental care clinic business, which has been a central part of Hygga. The ownership period has included several different phases, the most recent being the transformation of the clinic business back into a private clinic together with the management. The change has been actively carried forward during the current financial year, and the number of private clients has developed positively. After implementing this change, it is a natural time to relinquish our ownership and enable a new phase of development for the clinic business as part of PlusTerveys. I want to thank Hygga's clinic business' personnel for their good cooperation," says Tapio Tommila, Panostaja's CEO.

"This dental care clinic is a good addition to PlusTerveys' existing clinic network in downtown Helsinki. Location of the clinic is well known and it's accessibility is good due to excellent traffic connections by public and private transportation. This transaction provides both synergy and growth potential for PlusTerveys.", comments Joni Aaltonen, CEO of PlusTerveys.

Revenue based on the carve-out calculations assessed by the management of the dental clinic business for the period ending July 31, 2025 (9 months) was approximately EUR 3.6 million, and operating profit was approximately EUR 0.0 million. Estimated net working capital of the transferring business is approximately EUR -0.0 million. Non-current assets, including fixed assets and inventory totals some EUR 0.1 million and current liabilities approx. EUR -0.1 million.

After completion of the asset deal, Hygga will be removed from the segment information of Panostaja Group, and Hygga Flow service business will be presented in Other segment.



Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

Additional information:

CEO Tapio Tommila,?Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311





