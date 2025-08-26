Anzeige
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
WKN: A2H5H7 | ISIN: SE0010323998 | Ticker-Symbol: B9C
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 08:07
2,090 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025 09:40 Uhr
Balco Group AB: Balco Group appoints Carin Bengtsson as interim CFO

Balco Group has appointed Carin Bengtsson as interim CFO, effective 8 September 2025. Carin Bengtsson brings extensive experience from CFO and management roles and most recently served as CFO of the Volito Group.

The current CFO, Michael Grindborn, will reduce his operational involvement in connection with this transition but will remain with the company during a handover period to ensure continuity and a structured transition.

The recruitment process for a permanent CFO is progressing according to plan.

For more information, please contact:
Camilla Ekdahl
CEO, Balco Group
Email: camilla.ekdahl@balco.se
Mobile: +46 706 06 30 32

Jesper Magnusson
Head of HR & Communications
Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se
Mobile: +46 733 456 141


About Balco Group
Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to increasing the quality of life, safety and value of homes. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group has full control over its value chain from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company now employs approximately 550 people and is a market leader in Scandinavia with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.


