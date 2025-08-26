Balco Group AB: Balco Group appoints Carin Bengtsson as interim CFO

Balco Group has appointed Carin Bengtsson as interim CFO, effective 8 September 2025. Carin Bengtsson brings extensive experience from CFO and management roles and most recently served as CFO of the Volito Group.

The current CFO, Michael Grindborn, will reduce his operational involvement in connection with this transition but will remain with the company during a handover period to ensure continuity and a structured transition.

The recruitment process for a permanent CFO is progressing according to plan.

For more information, please contact:

Camilla Ekdahl

CEO, Balco Group

Email: camilla.ekdahl@balco.se

Mobile: +46 706 06 30 32

Jesper Magnusson

Head of HR & Communications

Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se

Mobile: +46 733 456 141



About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to increasing the quality of life, safety and value of homes. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group has full control over its value chain from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company now employs approximately 550 people and is a market leader in Scandinavia with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.