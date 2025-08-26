Vertiv Holdings Co: Vertiv Acquires Generative AI Software Leader Waylay NV to Enhance Critical Digital Infrastructure Operational Intelligence, Optimization, and Services

Acquisition to strengthen Vertiv's comprehensive portfolio of digital infrastructure solutions with AI-based infrastructure monitoring, predictive services, and performance optimization

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced it has acquired Waylay NV, a Belgium -based leader in hyperautomation and generative AI software platforms, as part of its continued investment in AI-driven monitoring and control technologies for its power and cooling systems. Vertiv expects this investment to strengthen its ability to enable customers around the world to increase uptime, optimize energy usage, and enhance operational intelligence across their critical digital infrastructure.

As AI workloads continue to drive strong growth in data center demand, the need for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure continues to grow. AI-based digital services for power and cooling systems are essential to support the high-density, high-performance computing environments powering generative AI. These services support real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and dynamic optimization of power and thermal performance. With the integration of Waylay's advanced technology, Vertiv is positioned to deliver these advanced capabilities at scale, helping customers meet the evolving demands of critical digital operations.

"With the addition of Waylay's technology and software-focused team, Vertiv will accelerate its vision of intelligent infrastructure - data-driven, proactive, and optimized for the world's most demanding environments," said Vertiv's CEO, Giordano Albertazzi. "We are excited about the operational efficiencies and the resilience that Vertiv's further augmented predictive capabilities can provide for our customers."

Founded in 2014, Waylay has developed an AI-driven hyperautomation software platform that enables workflow-based automation, system integration, and orchestration across a wide range of connected assets, enterprise applications, and cloud services. Among its capabilities are data analytics and orchestration scenarios that operate with unprecedented speed, significantly cutting the cost of integration and product deployment. The software can analyze real-time machine data, identify operational trends, and propose predictive actions that minimize downtime and improve system performance.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Those risk factors and risks related to the integration and performance of Waylay, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to: the successful integration of Waylay; the possible diversion of management time on issues related to the transaction and integration of Waylay; the ability of Vertiv to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers of Waylay; and the ability of Vertiv to retain management and key employees of Waylay. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

