PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AND ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE OF HK$11,765,000,000 ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2030 (the "2025 Convertible Bonds") (26 August 2025, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") resolved that the Company will distribute an interim dividend in cash for the six months ended 30 June 2025 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Interim Dividend"). For holders of H Shares, the Interim Dividend will be payable on or about 24 October 2025 to holders of H Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on 18 September 2025. The terms and conditions of the 2025 Convertible Bonds (the "2025 CB Terms and Conditions") provided, among other things, that if the Company pays or makes any capital distribution, the conversion price shall be adjusted. Such adjustment shall become effective on the date that such capital distribution is actually made or, if a record date is fixed therefor, immediately after such record date. With effect from 19 September 2025, being the day immediately after the record date of H Shares, the conversion price of the 2025 Convertible Bonds will be adjusted from the initial conversion price of HK$55.02 per H Share (the "Initial Conversion Price") to the adjusted conversion price of HK$54.00 per H Share (the "Initial Adjustment"), in accordance with the 2025 CB Terms and Conditions. Save for the abovementioned Initial Adjustment, the other terms of the 2025 Convertible Bonds remain unchanged. As at the date of this announcement, the aggregate principal amount under the 2025 Convertible Bonds that remains outstanding is HK$11,765,000,000. Immediately following the Initial Adjustment, the maximum number of H Shares issuable by the Company upon full conversion of the 2025 Convertible Bonds at the adjusted conversion price of HK$54.00 per H Share will be 217,870,370 H Shares, representing an increase of 4,039,036 H Shares (the "2025 CB Additional Conversion Shares") from 213,831,334 H Shares based on the Initial Conversion Price. The 2025 CB Additional Conversion Shares will be issued and allotted pursuant to the general mandate approved by the shareholders at the 2024 annual general meeting of the Company held on 13 May 2025 (the "2025 General Mandate"). The Company is entitled to issue and allot a maximum of 744,757,691 H Shares pursuant to the 2025 General Mandate, which is sufficient to cover the maximum number of conversion shares to be issued after the Initial Adjustment of the conversion price pursuant to the 2025 CB Terms and Conditions. Application will be made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the 2025 CB Additional Conversion Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



