Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (OTCQB: LFGMF) (FSE: 8R20) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that certain shareholders of the Company have extended the staged release schedule applicable to an aggregate of 31,867,430 voluntarily locked-up common shares (the "Restricted Shares"). These lock-up extensions demonstrate a strong alignment between the Company's long-term strategic objectives and shareholder commitment.

Under the terms of the extended voluntary lock-up agreements, the Restricted Shares will be subject to staged releases commencing on December 31, 2025. The extended-release schedule is as follows:

Original Release

Date Extended Release

Date % of Shares

Released Common Shares

Released July 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 15% 4,780,115 October 31, 2025 March 31, 2026 15% 4,780,115 January 31, 2026 June 30, 2026 25% 7,966,857 April 30, 2026 September 30, 2026 25% 7,966,857 July 31, 2026 December 31, 2026 20% 6,373,486





31,867,430

These voluntary restrictions complement any existing escrow arrangements and contractual transfer restrictions entered as part of the Company's recent transactions and continue to reflect strong alignment between long-term strategic objectives and shareholder commitment.

"Extending the lock-up schedule underscores the long-term alignment we share with our supportive shareholders as we execute our growth strategy," said Chris Yeung, CEO of Universal Digital.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the expected impacts of the extended share lock-ups on the Company's business and operations.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company may not receive the anticipated results on its business or operations through the extended share lock-ups; the volatility of the digital asset and cryptocurrency markets; the impact of governmental or regulatory orders or decisions on the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors; and market volatility for the Company's securities.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the extended share lock-ups will benefit the Company's business and operations; and the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors will continue to see growth.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

