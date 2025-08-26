

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - White House has published an article calling attention to alarming rise in crime and disrepair gripping major U.S. cities, especially Chicago.



'Democrat politicians seem far more upset about the offer of assistance than the crime epidemic in their own backyards,' says the article, which listed detailed data focusing on Chicago's crime problem.



For 13 consecutive years, Chicago has had the most murders of any U.S. city, the article says.



For seven consecutive years, Chicago has had the highest murder rate among U.S. cities with more than one million people.



In 2024, Chicago's murder rate per capita was three times higher than Los Angeles and nearly five times higher than New York City. That's more than double the murder rate in Islamabad and nearly 15 times more than Delhi, according to the White House.



Out of Chicago's 147,899 reported crimes since January 1, arrests have been made in just 16.2 percent of them, it alleged.



More illegal guns are recovered in Chicago than in New York City and Los Angeles combined.



The number of reported motor vehicle thefts last year was more than double the number in 2021.



Chicago has also come under scrutiny over discrepancies in its homicide data reporting, the White House said.



It quoted a few recent headlines detailing crime in Chicago, and the city residents' statements demanding action.



