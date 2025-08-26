

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (SPHIF.PK), a Chinese cuisine restaurant brand operating Haidilao hot pot restaurants, on Tuesday reported a net profit for the second quarter.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted a net income of $16.414 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a loss of $0.126 million, or $0.00 per share, in the same period last year.



Commenting on the net earnings reported, the company said: 'This change was mainly due to a decrease in net foreign exchange loss of $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared with the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to foreign exchange fluctuations, particularly the revaluation of local currencies against the U.S. dollar.'



Pre-tax income surged to $19.538 million from the prior year's $2.120 million.



Revenue was $198.950 million, up from the previous year's $183.283 million.



