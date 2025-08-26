Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles in the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, today announced an update on its Bitcoin balance sheet strategy.

As part of its previously disclosed plan to allocate up to C$2 million toward Bitcoin and related assets, the Company has continued its disciplined accumulation strategy. To date, Red Light Holland has purchased 10,600 shares of the iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT.NE) at an average cost of C$44.60 per share.

In addition, the Company is working with a leading exchange to establish a corporate account that will allow Red Light Holland to fully utilize Arch Public Inc.'s algorithmic trading strategies. This step builds on the Company's July 25th announcement regarding the selection of Arch Public, on the recommendation of Lead Cryptocurrency Advisor Scott Melker, as a partner for its Bitcoin acquisitions.

Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland, commented:

"We're pleased to report meaningful progress on our Bitcoin balance sheet strategy. Not only have we grown our position in IBIT with 10,600 shares purchased to date, but we are also actively setting up the necessary infrastructure with a major exchange to begin leveraging Arch Public's strategies. This combination of disciplined ETF accumulation and sophisticated trading tools is designed to strengthen our treasury while aligning with our vision of innovation, decentralization, and long-term value creation."

"Bitcoin reflects the values of personal sovereignty, independence, and choice. These same principles guide our work in psychedelics and wellness, where we believe individuals should have access to safe, responsible, and empowering options. Whether through finance or mental health, Red Light Holland is committed to championing freedom and self-determination."

Scott Melker, Lead Cryptocurrency Advisor to Red Light Holland, added:

"Red Light Holland is taking a balanced and responsible approach to Bitcoin, combining ETF exposure with the next steps of advanced trading strategies via Arch Public, while holding Bitcoin on a reputable exchange, is a careful decision aimed at building long-term value."

This update underscores Red Light Holland's proactive approach to integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency into its operations, while continuing to pursue its mission of innovation and accessibility in the functional mushroom and psychedelics markets.

