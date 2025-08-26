

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CURX) Tuesday said it has priced its initial public offering of 3.75 million shares at $4 per share.



The company's shares will start trading on the Nasdaq on August 26 under the ticker CURX.



Curanex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of $15 million to develop its lead product candidate, Phyto-N, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; to conduct FDA-required good laboratory practice (GLP) toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies for Phyto-N in ulcerative colitis; to prepare and submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.



The company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the close of the offering, to purchase up to 562,500 additional shares.



The offering is expected to close on August 27.



