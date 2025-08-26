Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Summarizes High-Grade Silver & Copper Portfolio & Commences Drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Core Silver Corp. ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:8ZR)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to provide a summary of high-grade silver and copper assay results from the Blue Property (the "Property") and announce the commencement of drilling across the Laverdiere and Silver Lime Projects (the "Projects") in the Atlin Mining District of BC.

Core Silver's President & CEO, Nick Rodway commented "We are well-funded and pleased to share an overview of the progress we've made over the past few years at both the Laverdiere and Silver Lime Projects. The drill is now turning and focused on expanding the mineralization footprint of these two Projects. We look forward to providing regular updates as the program advances. Additionally, this news release includes a clickable link to a supplementary slideshow featuring maps and visuals to complement the summary provided here."

Highlights

Drilling has commenced at the Laverdiere Copper Project and will be followed by drilling at the Silver Lime Polymetallic Project.

Laverdiere Project (Valley Zone & Main Zone):

Surface sampling (2022) returned up to 3.24% Cu, 82 g/t Ag, 0.56 g/t Au, 0.053% Mo .

2022 drilling highlights: LAV22-001 (French Adit): 267.05 m of 0.21% CuEq*, including 48.54 m of 1.02% CuEq* from 31.46 m. LAV22-006 (North Adit): 107.38 m of 0.31% CuEq* from 144.62 m. LAV22-002 (French Adit): 223 m of 0.20% CuEq*, including 54 m of 0.31% CuEq* and 24.42 m of 0.50% CuEq*. LAV22-005 (South Adit): 83.22 m of 0.27% CuEq* from 6.9 m.



Silver Lime Project:

High-grade carbonate replacement and skarn mineralization across a 9 km x 10 km corridor .

Drilling highlights: SLM22-011 (Grizzly Target): 1.16 m of 1,145 g/t Ag, 23.2% Pb, 23.5% Zn, 0.52% Cu (within 5.64 m of 254 g/t Ag, 5.1% Pb, 4.8% Zn). SLM23-048 (Gally Target): 8.0 m of 39 g/t Ag, 3.5% Pb+Zn, 0.18% Cu from surface, including 1.3 m of 845 g/t Ag, 31.3% Pb+Zn, 1.10% Cu. SLM23-028 (Pete's Target): 6.4 m of 159 g/t Ag, 8.7% Pb, 7.7% Zn, 0.23% Cu from 27.43 m. SLM24-060 (Whaleback Skarn): 11.78 m of 10.6% Zn, 0.36% Cu, 16 g/t Ag from surface. SLM22-001 (Jackie Target): 21.65 m of 23 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 1.2% Pb, 0.08% Cu, including 1.25 m of 215 g/t Ag, 9.9% Zn, 8.9% Pb from surface. SLM23-042 (Jackie Target): 4.55 m of 116 g/t Ag, 11.7% Pb+Zn, 0.41% Cu, including 1.10 m of 215 g/t Ag, 22.1% Pb+Zn. SLM23-038 (Jackie Target): 2.20 m of carbonate replacement mineralization grading 187 g/t Ag, 23.9% Pb+Zn, 0.53% Cu from 17.05 m. Historic surface sampling returned up to 4,870 g/t Ag in galena-bearing quartz veins.

The Company is fully funded for its 2025 program and will provide regular updates as drilling progresses.

Core Silver has defined two main Project areas at the Blue Property that contain high-grade and silver-rich massive sulphide skarn, carbonate replacement, and sheeted base and precious metal vein occurrences associated with copper-silver-molybdenum-bearing porphyries. The combined geologic histories of these areas cover over 125 Ma of magmatic-hydrothermal activity associated with prospective Jurassic (ca. 186 Ma), Cretaceous (ca. 106 Ma) and Eocene (ca. 58 Ma) aged intrusions.

THE LAVERDIERE COPPER PROJECT

In the late 1800's, the Laverdiere brother's discovered high-grade magnetite and copper skarn along the western flank of the Llewellyn Fault Zone (LFZ; See Slideshow for Figure 1). Historical adits driven into the massive and high-grade copper skarn at the Main Zone in the early 1900s returned up to 1.20% Cu over 27m1, whereas historic drill assays report 175m of 0.24% Cu obtained 100m north of the French Adit in 19742.

2022 diamond drilling conducted by Core Silver confirmed high-grade copper skarn and porphyry mineralization for over 1 km following the north-south trend of the Llewellyn Fault along the eastern edge of the Laverdiere porphyry. The top drill intercepts obtained from the Main Zone in 2022 include (See Slideshow for Figure 1):

LAV22-006 (North Adit) - 107.38m of 0.31% CuEq* (0.11% Cu, 0.023% Mo, 0.9g/t Ag, 0.02g/t Au) from 144.62m.

LAV22-001 (French Adit) - 267.05m of 0.21% CuEq* (0.17% Cu, 1g/t Ag, 0.04g/t Au) from surface, including 48.54m of 1.02% CuEq* (0.90% Cu, 6g/t Ag, 0.11g/t Au) from 31.46m depth.

LAV22-002 (French Adit) - 223m of 0.20% CuEq* (0.11% Cu, 0.006% Mo, 2g/t Ag, 0.05g/t Au) from 15m depth, including 54m of 0.31% CuEq* (0.19% Cu, 0.002% Mo, 3g/t Ag, 0.12g/t Au) from 173m depth, and 24.42m of 0.50% CuEq* (0.32% Cu, 0.005% Mo, 4g/t Ag, 0.12g/t Au) from 207.23m depth.

LAV22-005 (South Adit) - 83.22m of 0.27% CuEq* (0.12% Cu, 0.016% Mo, 0.8g/t Ag, 0.03g/t Au) from 6.9m depth.

*CuEq: Assay results are presented as uncut weighted averages. Interval widths represent drilled HQ core lengths and true width is unknown currently. Metal prices used to calculate Cu Equivalent (% CuEq) are Au $1775.00/oz, Ag $20.00/oz, and Cu $3.50/lb. All values are reported in CAD and do not consider metal recoveries. The equation used to calculate CuEq is as follows: CuEq% = Cu% + (Au g/t * (Au $ per oz/31.1034768) / (Cu $ per lb* 22.04623)) + (Ag g/t * (Ag $ per oz/ 31.1034768) / (Cu $ per Ib* 22.04623)).

The first target of the 2025 drilling program will focus on the Valley Zone. The Valley Zone represents a highly prospective area of increased hydrothermal activity and high-grade porphyry copper mineralization located 2km southwest and 700m up-elevation from the Main Zone that was drill-tested in 2022. Both high-grade zones remain open for expansion in multiple directions.

At the Valley Zone, a series of sheeted mineralized porphyry veins, veinlets and fractures hosted in granodiorite porphyry have been mapped and sampled over a 1-kilometer east-west trend that historically returned up to 3.24% Cu (with 82g/t Ag, 0.56g/t Au and 0.053% Mo; D935042) and 0.32% Mo (with 1.03% Cu, 4g/t Ag; D935043) in 2022 in bornite-bearing quartz veins, and 0.83% Cu, 47g/t Ag, 0.44g/t Au and 0.007% Mo in 2024 (F422231; See Slideshow for Figure 1).

Veins hosting significant Cu-Mo-Ag-Au mineralization measure up to 20-centimeters-thick along the Valley Fault and are concentrated in an area of increased structural complexity.

Mineralized porphyry veins sampled at surface and in 2022 drill core show an overall increase in grade toward the Valley Fault - interpreted as the location of a high-grade porphyry centre.

THE SILVER LIME POLYMETALLIC PROJECT is a drill-ready project containing exposed Zn-Ag-Pb-Cu±Au mineral occurrences that span the entire porphyry-skarn-carbonate replacement-epithermal continuum over a 9kmx10km area.

During the inaugural diamond drilling program in 2022, drilling was designed to follow up on high-grade surface samples collected in the previous year that returned 672g/t Ag, 14.2% Pb, 1.7% Zn and 1.55% Cu (152137).Drillhole SLM22-011 intersected1.16m of 1,145g/t Ag, 23.2% Pb, 23.5% Zn, 0.52% Cu, and 0.37g/t Ag of textbook carbonate replacement mineralization within a broader interval of 5.64m of 254g/t Ag, 5.1% Pb, 4.8% Zn, 0.11% Cu and 0.12g/t Au from 57.36m depth (See Slideshow for Figure 2).

Prospecting in 2022 approximately 500m southwest of Grizzly identified high-grade, silver-rich carbonate replacement mineralization at the Gally Target that returned up to 1115g/t Ag with 8.7% Pb, 12.2% Zn, 1.10% Cu, and 0.10g/t Au(D935050) and is traceable for 150m along strike. In 2023, silver-rich massive sulphide at the Gally Target was exposed and drill tested and returned impressive near-surface intercepts that returned 8.0m of 39g/t Ag, 3.5% Pb+Zn, and 0.18% Cu from surface, including 1.30m of 845g/t Ag, 31.3% Pb+Zn, and 1.10% Cu, including 0.50m of 1,030g/t Ag, 32.4% Pb+Zn, and 1.16% Cu in drillhole SLM23-048 (See Slideshow for Figure 2).

Exposed high-grade massive sulphide carbonate replacement and contact skarn mineralization was also drill-tested at the Pete's Target in 2023, located approximately 2.3km northwest of the Gally Target. Drilling in this area was designed to test the depth extent of silver-rich mineralization identified at surface in 2022 that returned 8.0m of 250g/t Ag, 12.1% Pb, 7.5% Zn, and 0.33% Cu in channel sampling. SLM23-028 returned 6.4m of 159g/t Ag, 8.7% Pb, 7.7% Zn, and 0.23% Cu from 27.43m depth, including 0.57m of 301g/t Ag, 11.5% Pb, 10.7% Zn, and 0.31% Cu and drilling efforts extended mineralization along strike for 120m (See Slideshow for Figure 3).

In 2024 at the Sulphide City Target area, drillhole SLM24-060 intersected a high-grade massive zinc-copper skarn grading 10.6% Zn, 0.36% Cu and 16g/t Ag over 11.78m from surface at the Whaleback Skarn (See Slideshow for Figure 2). An additional drill hole SLM24-061, collared from the same location intersected 39.9m of 2.5% Zn, 0.13% Cu and 5.1g/t Ag including 10.5m of 7.8% Zn, 0.25% Cu and 10g/t Ag from surface. Drillhole SLM22-013, completed in 2022, intersected 0.53m of high-grade zinc skarn grading 9.0% Zn directly below the 2024 skarn intersections and indicates continuity in the high-grade Zn skarn mineralization at Whaleback to approximately 120m true depth.

The Whaleback Zn-Cu Skarn forms a 250m-long mineralized trend with the Gally Target (See Slideshow for Figure 2). This trend tracks metal zonation outward from the Sulphide City Porphyry Centre to Zn-Cu-Ag-rich massive sulphide contact skarn at Whaleback and to Ag-Zn-Cu-Pb rich massive sulphide carbonate replacement and skarn mineralization at Gally.

In 2024, the North Gold Prospect was re-visited and prospecting uncovered sheeted quartz-arsenopyrite veins measuring up to 50cm thick that graded up to 1.74g/t Au and 111g/t Ag (F422245), with most samples collected assaying > 0.25g/t Au and >10g/t Ag. These samples were collected within a 120m wide zone at North Gold (6km north of the Sulphide City Porphyry Centre) and has been mapped for approximately 600m along strike and remains open for expansion.

Additional base and precious metal vein occurrences located outboard of the porphyry-skarn-carbonate replacement mineralization at Silver Lime include: The Amp, Falcon and Pike Valley targets (See Slideshow for Figures 3, 4). Veins sampled in these areas have graded upwards of 931g/t Ag with 1.17g/t Au (152076) and 689g/t Ag with 14.5% Pb, 17.6% Zn, and 0.17% Cu (152056) at Amp; 975g/t Ag with 6.75g/t Au and 1.1% Pb (88390) and 2641 g/t Ag, 2.5% Pb, 3.3% Zn, 0.15% Cu and 3.67g/t Au (88339) at Falcon, and; 260g/t Ag, 6.5% Pb, 3.8% Zn, 0.10% Cu, and 0.75g/t Au (F421207) at Pike Valley.

The Jackie Target is situated within the Silver Lime Project and contains some of the best high-grade results collected at the Blue Property to-date. The multi-generational mineralization styles at the Jackie Target are influenced by the Eocene Sulphide City Porphyry system, as well as an extensive Cretaceous age mafic intrusion and include massive Zn-Ag-Cu skarn and carbonate replacement mineralization - some containing significant amounts of Te, Ga and Bi; argentiferous manganese oxide mineralization (AMOM); and a wide variety of base and precious metal-bearing epithermal veins.

Drilling at the Jackie Target in previous years has intersected multiple massive sulphide horizons over impressive widths. In 2022, drillhole SLM22-001 intersected 21.65m of 23g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 1.2% Pb, and 0.08% Cu from surface, including 1.25m of 215g/t Ag, 9.9% Zn, 8.9% Pb, and 0.36% Cu (See Slideshow for Figure 5).

7 out of 8 diamond drillholes completed at Jackie in 2023 intersected massive-to-semi massive sulphide mineralization. SLM23-042 returned 4.55m of 116g/t Ag, 11.7% Pb+Zn, and 0.41% Cu, including 1.10m of 215g/t Ag with 22.1% Pb+Zn, and 0.24% Cu from surface, and 1.25m of 198g/t Ag, 20.8% Pb+Zn, and 1.04% Cu from 2.10m depth. Drillhole SLM23-038 intersected 2.20m of carbonate replacement mineralization from 17.05m depth grading 187g/t Ag, 23.9% Pb+Zn, and 0.53% Cu, including 1.15m of 201g/t Ag, 25.7% Pb+Zn, and 0.52% Cu.

Additional drillholes completed at Jackie in 2023 intersected steep gold-bearing fugitive calcite veins that graded up to 2m of 3.10g/t Au within 10m of 0.32g/t Au between 40m and 80m drilled depths.

Historic surface samples collected from epithermal veins at the Jackie Target have assayed up to 4,870g/t Ag with 0.45% Cu, 1.2% Zn, and 0.14g/t Au (85855) in galena-bearing quartz veins. In 2024, similar sheeted and massive galena-pyrite-bearing quartz veins were observed cross-cutting a layered mafic intrusion at the Jackie Target returned 216g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 12% Pb, 115ppm Te, and 10.8ppm Ga (F422181). The intrusion and similar veining were intersected at 190.70m depth in 2022 in hole SLM22-004 and returned 46.7g/t Ag, 0.4% Zn, 0.7% Pb, and 0.19% Cu from 190.70m depth, including 2.0m of 126g/t Ag, 0.8% Zn, 2.0% Pb, and 0.60% Cu, and 0.62m of 338g/t Ag, 2.1% Zn, 5.8% Pb, and 1.55% Cu from 196.38m depth, indicating continuity from surface (See Slideshow for Figure 5).

Massive galena and pyrite dominant carbonate replacement mineralization, sampled just southeast of the epithermal vein showing at Jackie in 2024, returned an impressive 767g/t Ag, 1.12% Cu, 48.3% Pb and 1.7% Zn (F422175), whereas AMOM mineralization identified and sampled to the NE of the 2023 drilling area returned 1,092g/t Ag with 0.25g/t Au (F421241) and is traceable along strike for approximately 100m.

Drilling at Silver Lime continues to demonstrate excellent continuity, scale, and grade across multiple mineralized centers. With over 85% of holes hitting target mineralization, the system remains open in all directions.

The Company is currently drilling at the Laverdiere Copper Project while planning the next phase of 2025 drilling and surface expansion work for both projects.

REFERENCES

1White, W.H. (1969): Geology and economic prospects of the Laverdiere property

2 Fustos, A. (1974). Report on the Results of the 1973 Exploration Programme on the Loon Group. BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Assessment Report 4996

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

ABOUT CORE SILVER CORP.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of 114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

