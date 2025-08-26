MetLife: Increasing Efficiencies Across Our Global Operations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / MetLife is working to increase efficiencies, reduce risks and deliver sustainable growth across our global operations. This includes improving the performance of our 9.2 million square feet of offices and reducing business travel emissions-implementing initiatives that lower operating costs, promote collaboration and enhance workforce vitality. We have decreased location-based emissions by 44% since 2019 and have maintained carbon neutrality for our offices, fleets and business travel since 2016.1

We continue to promote energy efficiency and implement green building practices. We look for opportunities to analyze and manage data center operations strategically and improve performance as energy demands rise. Elsewhere, vehicle fleets, office energy upgrades and office consolidation represent strong opportunities to lower energy use and reduce emissions. Throughout our regions, we are replacing vehicles in our fleets with electric or hybrid options where possible.

We also encourage global reductions in business travel to promote efficiency and lower operating costs. These could include recommendations to combine two trips into one, to travel by train instead of by air, and to fly in premium economy instead of business class on long-haul flights.

Since 2009, we have procured renewable energy by purchasing energy attribute certificates-issued when one megawatt-hour of electricity is generated and delivered to the grid from a renewable energy resource-to match our global electricity consumption (see GHG Emissions and Energy data in Sustainability Scorecard). In Spain, we generate on-site renewables through a solar array on our office in Madrid. We are exploring options for on-site renewable generation in Cyprus, Jordan and other sites, while working with energy providers and landlords across our markets to source green energy.

We supplement emissions reductions and energy efficiency initiatives with a diverse portfolio of third party-certified carbon offset projects that empower local economies. Enhanced due diligence is conducted on all projects purchased for MetLife.

Read more about how MetLife is reducing global emissions through its sustainability efforts in our 2024 Sustainability Report.

1 MetLife's carbon neutrality efforts apply to global owned and leased offices, global vehicle fleets (Scope 1 and 2 emissions) and employee business travel (Scope 3 Category 6).



