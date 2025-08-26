

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Company (BKR), Tuesday announced a 90-month service agreement award from bp for its Tangguh Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Papua Barat, Indonesia.



The agreement covers spare parts, repair services, and field service engineering support for critical turbomachinery at the facility including heavy-duty gas turbines, steam turbines, and compressors for three LNG trains.



The deal underscores the company's strategic focus on supporting its footprint in LNG with critical equipment asset management services.



In the pre-market hours, BKR is trading at $44.40, down 0.07 percent on the Nasdaq.



