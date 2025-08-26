

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to protect Americans by ensuring Federal policies and resources are not used to support cashless bail policies across the Nation.



The Order directs the Attorney General to submit a list of States and local jurisdictions with cashless bail policies.



The Order instructs the Administration to identify Federal funds currently provided to cashless bail jurisdictions that may be suspended or terminated.



Cashless bail policies allow dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets and further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced, the White House said.



A 2023 study out of Yolo County in California found that its 'Zero Bail' policy resulted in 163 percent more crime and 200 percent more violent crime compared to those who posted bail.



Last year, a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member, freed without bail after an attempted murder in New York, was rearrested for drug trafficking in Miami and released again, before finally being arrested and held for alleged sex-trafficking of a minor.



A repeat offender, arrested six times in a year, was released without bail after his most recent arrest. At the time, he had 47 priors and 28 convictions for preying on New Yorkers.



Earlier this year, a homicide suspect in Rockford, Illinois, was able to walk free under its new no-cash-bail system, endangering the community.



Earlier this month, a pair of convicted killers caught dealing drugs in broad daylight were released without bail in New York City.



Our brave law enforcement officers risk their lives to arrest dangerous criminals, only to be forced to arrest the same individuals, sometimes for the same crimes, while they await trial on the previous charges - a waste of public resources and obvious threat to public safety.



During election campaign, President Trump had promised that if reelected, he will crack down on the left-wing jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute dangerous criminals and set loose violent felons on cashless bail.



Earlier this month, President Trump mobilized the National Guard and took over the D.C. Metro Police Department to restore law and order in the District of Columbia.



