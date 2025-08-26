

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment in world markets remains weak amidst worries about the timing of Fed's rate cuts, Russia-Ukraine conflict, trade tariff jitters as well as the political situation in France. President Trump's removal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook also swayed sentiment and renewed concerns about the Fed's independence. Anxiety ahead of key economic data releases also weighed on sentiment.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows expectations of a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed in September at 84.2 percent versus 83.7 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading on a negative note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading with heavy losses.



The six-currency Dollar Index retreated after Monday's rally. Ten-year bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices declined amidst renewed concerns about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Gold rebounded amidst strong Fed rate cut hopes and the dollar's retreat. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,228.00 down 0.12% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,432.40, down 0.11% Germany's DAX at 24,172.40, down 0.37% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,286.45, down 0.37% France's CAC 40 at 7,727.21, down 1.48% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,399.75, down 0.81% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 42,394.40, down 0.97% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,935.60, down 0.41% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,868.38, down 0.39% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,524.92, down 1.18%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1657, up 0.32% GBP/USD at 1.3488, up 0.16% USD/JPY at 147.36, down 0.29% AUD/USD at 0.6492, up 0.20% USD/CAD at 1.3845, down 0.09% Dollar Index at 98.16, down 0.29%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.267%, down 0.19% Germany at 2.7370%, down 0.76% France at 3.516%, up 0.74% U.K. at 4.7350%, up 0.85% Japan at 1.625%, up 0.49%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $67.15, down 1.57%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $63.68, down 1.73%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,424.55, up 0.21%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $109,626.85, down 1.35% Ethereum at $4,412.57, down 3.90% XRP at $2.89, down 1.54% BNB at $840.05, down 1.62% Solana at $187.27, down 4.67%



