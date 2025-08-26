Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce further positive assay results for an additional 42 diamond core drillholes totalling 8,207.5 m from its current resource expansion target generation drilling program on the Company's wholly-owned Kibi Gold Project, located in the Kibi - Winneba greenstone belt (the "Kibi Gold Belt"), in Ghana, West Africa. Present drilling was primarily dedicated to the further advancement of the Orange No. 5 (Zone 4) and Lone Tree (Zone 1) resource expansion targets, including 22 drillholes (5,181 m) and 10 drillholes (1,882 m) drilled on each target respectively. With drilling efforts also including 10 scout drillholes (1,144.5 m) on prospective litho-structural and geophysical targets. The current drilling forms part of an aggressive in-house drilling initiative targeting multiple resource-growth opportunities across the broader Zones 1 - 4 Mineral Resource Estimate footprint area (the "2024 MRE", see the Company's news release of October 16, 2024).

Present drilling efforts successfully: confirmed continuity of multi-shoot Orange No. 5 gold system over approximately 750 m strike-length, maximum 300 m down-dip distance and to down-plunge depth of 800 m (~240 m vertical depth from surface); intersected significant gold mineralization in 350 m step-out hole to SW, potentially extending Orange No. 5 gold mineralization to over 1,100 m in strike-length; expanded Lone Tree shear gold mineralization to approximately 600 m strike-length and 250 m maximum down-dip distance; continued to define fold hinge zone controlling Lone Tree shear mineralization; further demonstrated the gold mineralization hosting potential of the under-tested Zone 2 Bounding Shear and Central Fold structural settings.

Assay results reported are provided in Table 1 below and include the following highlights:

Orange No. 5 - Resource Expansion Target (Zone 4)

13.1 m at 2.40 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"), including 2.7 m at 7.32 g/t Au, from 129 m; 13.0 m at 0.28 g/t Au from 154 m; and 16.2 m at 0.61 g/t Au from 173.8 m in KBDD25622

22.5 m at 0.79 g/t Au, including 1.5 m at 4.78 g/t Au, from 98 m; 8.0 m at 0.65 g/t Au from 152 m; and 7.5 m at 0.71 g/t Au from 207.5 m in KBDD25609

6.0 m at 1.17 g/t Au from 156 m; and 32.0 m at 0.72 g/t Au, including 9.0 m at 1.36 g/t Au, from 172 m in KBDD25637 (KBDD25609 & 637 on same drill section)

28.0 m at 0.60 g/t Au, including 12.0 m at 1.16 g/t Au, from 205 m in KBDD25616

10.0 m at 1.24 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 9.62 g/t Au, from 269 m in KBDD25625 (KBDD25616 & 625 on same drill section)

19.0 m at 0.79 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 2.09 g/t Au, from 271 m in KBDD25632 (down-plunge intercept at ~240 vertical depth)

16.7 m at 0.89 g/t Au, including 1.7 m at 5.27 g/t Au, from 77 m in KBDD25642 (350 m step-out to SW)

Lone Tree - Resource Expansion Target (Zone 1)

12.0 m at 1.70 g/t Au, including 1.5 m at 9.96 g/t Au, from 38 m in KBDD25606

31.0 m at 0.65 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 3.00 g/t Au and 7.0 m at 1.40 g/t Au, from 89 m in KBDD25617 (KBDD25606 / 617 / 639 on same drill section)

20.0 m at 1.02 g/t Au, including 5.1 m at 2.30 g/t Au, from 163 m in KBDD25639

15.0 m at 0.78 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 4.40 g/t Au, from 158 m in KBDD25618

James Longshore, President and CEO remarked: "These latest drill results fully demonstrate the scale and continuity of the multi-shoot Orange No.5 gold system. With recent drilling returning positive drill intercepts over an approximately 750 m strike length and to a vertical depth of almost 250 m. Taking into consideration the 16.7 m at 0.89 g/t Au, including 1.7 m at 5.27 g/t Au, intercept in drillhole KBDD25642, a 350 m step-out hole to the southwest, the gold system could possibly extend to well over 1 km in strike-length. The multiple, localized, high-grade gold hits are also highly encouraging, exemplifying the system's potential to host high-grade gold shoots. The Lone Tree shear target is also shaping up in grade and width, with the latest drillhole (KBDD25639) returning a strongly positive intercept of 20.0 m grading 1.02 g/t Au, including 2.30 g/t Au over 5.1 m, emplaced along a highly prospective fold hinge zone. We remain confident that the Orange No. 5 and Lone Tree targets constitute high potential resource expansion opportunities spatially associated with the Zone 2 Bounding Shear and Central Fold respectively, both under-tested prospective structural settings spanning across the Kibi Gold Project property".

Today's Kibi Gold Project drill results correspond to the latest 42 drillholes (8,207.5 m) of an ongoing exploration initiative targeting multiple resource expansion opportunities across the broader Zones 1 - 4 MRE footprint area, with present drilling efforts primarily dedicated to the further advancement of the Orange No. 5 (Zone 4) and Lone Tree (Zone 1) resource expansion targets. The 42 diamond core drillholes were completed by the Company's in-house drilling crews from mid-January to mid-July 2025 (KBDD25602 - KBDD25643), including: 22 drillholes (5,181 m) on the Orange No. 5 target; 10 drillholes (1,882 m) on the Lone Tree target; and 10 scout holes (1,144.5 m) on prospective litho-structural and geophysical targets. With 19 out of 22 Orange No. 5 drillholes and 8 out of 10 Lone Tree drillholes returning significant gold mineralization intercepts. None of the 10 scout holes yielded any significant gold intercepts. Assay results for a total of 91 drillholes (18,889.5 m) have been reported to date for the ongoing resource expansion target generation drill program initiated in mid-April 2024.

Table 1: Significant Drill Intercepts

Resource Expansion Target Generation Program (Zones 1 & 4)

DDH KBDD25602 - KBDD25642

Kibi Gold Project / January - July 2025

Hole ID From

(metres) To

(metres) Core Length (metres) Gold Grams

Per Tonne Zone ID / Target KBDD25602 31.0 47.0 16.0 0.38 Orange No. 5 - SW Extension including 31.0 34.0 3.0 1.22

KBDD25604 61.0 67.0 6.0 0.44 Orange No. 5 - SW Extension and 95.0 107.0 12.0 0.41

including 95.0 97.0 2.0 1.52

and 135.0 142.0 7.0 0.88

including 139.0 141.0 2.0 1.39

KBDD25605 166.0 176.0 10.0 0.95 Lone Tree - NE Extension including 173.0 174.0 1.0 4.60

KBDD25606 38.0 50.0 12.0 1.70 Lone Tree - SW Extension including 39.5 41.0 1.5 9.96

and 55.0 62.0 7.0 1.26

including 60.0 62.0 2.0 3.33

KBDD25607 160.0 161.0 1.0 2.53 Orange No. 5 - Down Dip Extension and 183.5 193.0 9.5 0.28

KBDD25608 194.0 208.0 14.0 0.74 Lone Tree - Down Dip Extension including 204.0 206.0 2.0 1.44

KBDD25609 98.0 120.5 22.5 0.79 Orange No. 5 - Down Dip Extension including 117.5 119.0 1.5 4.78

and 152.0 160.0 8.0 0.65

including 155.0 158.0 3.0 1.17

and 207.5 215.0 7.5 0.71

including 207.5 209.0 1.5 1.55

KBDD25610 3.0 9.0 6.0 1.31 Lone Tree - SW Extension including 7.5 9.0 1.5 2.19

and 58.0 61.0 3.0 0.87

KBDD25613 172.0 175.0 3.0 1.27 Orange No. 5 - SW Extension and 195.0 212.0 17.0 0.35

including 207.0 208.0 1.0 2.29

KBDD25615 227.0 228.0 1.0 2.73 Lone Tree - NE Extension KBDD25616 205.0 233.0 28.0 0.60 Orange No. 5 - NE Extension including 213.0 225.0 12.0 1.16

and incl. 220.0 223.0 3.0 2.48

and 248.0 252.8 4.8 0.66

KBDD25617 89.0 120.0 31.0 0.65 Lone Tree - SW Extension including 101.0 102.0 1.0 3.00

including 113.0 120.0 7.0 1.40

and incl. 116.0 118.0 2.0 2.53

KBDD25618 134.0 141.0 7.0 0.36 Lone Tree - Down Dip Extension and 158.0 173.0 15.0 0.78

including 167.0 168.0 1.0 4.40

KBDD25620 176.0 182.0 6.0 0.47 Orange No. 5 - Down Dip Extension KBDD25622 129.0 142.1 13.1 2.40 Orange No. 5 - NE Extension including 139.4 142.1 2.7 7.32

and incl. 139.4 140.0 0.6 26.59

and 154.0 167.0 13.0 0.28

and 173.8 190.0 16.2 0.61

including 173.8 175.2 1.4 2.02

KBDD25625 269.0 279.0 10.0 1.24 Orange No. 5 - Down Dip Extension including 269.0 270.0 1.0 9.62

KBDD25626 45.5 54.5 9.0 0.46 Orange No. 5 - NE Extension including 50.0 51.5 1.5 1.38

KBDD25628 179.0 191.5 12.5 0.57 Orange No. 5 - NE Extension including 187.0 190.9 3.9 1.13

KBDD25632 271.0 290.0 19.0 0.79 Orange No. 5 - NE Extension including 284.0 288.0 4.0 2.09

and incl. 284.0 285.0 1.0 4.64

KBDD25634 40.0 50.0 10.0 0.33 Orange No. 5 - SW Extension including 49.0 50.0 1.0 1.12

and 75.2 84.0 8.8 0.44

including 76.5 77.2 0.7 2.57

KBDD25635 32.5 45.2 12.7 0.30 Orange No. 5 - SW Extension KBDD25637 156.0 162.0 6.0 1.17 Orange No. 5 - Down Dip Extension including 157.0 159.0 2.0 2.65

and 172.0 204.0 32.0 0.72

including 189.8 204.0 14.2 1.07

and incl. 195.0 204.0 9.0 1.36

KBDD25638 100.0 107.0 7.0 0.81 Orange No. 5 - SW Extension including 100.0 101.0 1.0 2.67

and 121.9 122.5 0.6 14.35

and 152.0 153.0 1.0 11.09

and 180.0 184.0 4.0 0.97

including 183.0 184.0 1.0 2.44

KBDD25639 163.0 183.0 20.0 1.02 Lone Tree - Down Dip Extension including 166.8 177.0 10.2 1.72

and incl. 171.0 176.1 5.1 2.30

KBDD25640 143.0 148.0 5.0 1.18 Orange No. 5 - Down Dip Extension including 144.0 145.0 1.0 2.49

and 191.0 201.0 10.0 0.32

KBDD25641 73.0 81.0 8.0 0.63 Orange No. 5 - SW Extension including 74.0 75.0 1.0 3.40

KBDD25642 77.0 93.7 16.7 0.89 Orange No. 5 - SW Step-Out including 92.0 93.7 1.7 5.27



Notes: Reported intercepts are core-lengths; true width of mineralization is unknown at this time.

"Significant" intercepts meet following criteria: minimum metal factor (grade x length) of 2.5; with minimum 0.25 g/t gold average grade over interval. Intercepts also constrained with a 0.25 g/t gold minimum cut-off grade at top and bottom of intercepts, with no upper cut-off applied, and maximum of five (5) consecutive samples of internal dilution (<0.25 g/t gold). All internal intervals above 15 g/t gold indicated.

Technical Discussion

Drill results reported today include 20 drillholes (5,181 m) targeting the strike- and down-dip extensions of the multi-shoot Orange No. 5 shear system, an emerging resource expansion target located approximately 2 km southwest of the currently defined MRE footprint. The drilling was conducted primarily along 10 NW-SE sections at nominal 100 m spacing, including down-dip holes on previously established drill sections, covering an approximately 860 m strike-length of the mineralized structural corridor. With drilling consisting of NW-trending, moderately inclined (-50o to -60o) drillholes designed to intersect the NE-striking, moderate SE-dipping mineralization package. The shear system was also tested by a 2-hole step-out drill fence collared 350 m to the southwest of the main drillhole array.

The present drilling expanded the Orange No. 5 gold mineralization along strike to the northeast (~270 m) and southwest (~280 m) of the 2012 and 2024 drilling, and approximately 75 m further down-dip than previous drilling efforts. With the continuity of the NE-trending, moderate SE-dipping, shallow NE-plunging, multi-shoot gold system now established over an approximately 750 m strike-length, maximum 300 m down-dip distance and to a down-plunge depth of 800 m (~240 m vertical depth from surface). Recently completed 3D VTEM / TMI inversion models-based litho-structural modelling indicates that the Orange No. 5 shear system is positioned in proximity to a folded 2nd - order syncline along the hanging wall of a regional D2 shear ("Zone 2 Bounding Shear"). With the gold mineralization hosted within a folded / strained metasedimentary rock sequence comprised primarily of interbedded sandstone and phyllite units.

Today's drilling results include the following Orange No. 5 mineralized intercept highlights. Holes KBDD25609 and KBDD25637, collared within the central portion of the shear system, targeted the down-dip extension of the 1.5 m at 7.17 g/t Au and 26.0 m at 0.40 g/t Au intercepts returned by scout hole KBDD12213 (See the Company's news release of August 21, 2012). With KBDD25609 returning 22.5 m grading 0.79 g/t Au, including 1.5 m at 4.78 g/t Au, 8.0 m at 0.65 g/t Au and 7.5 m at 0.71 g/t Au from down-hole depths of 98 m, 152 m and 207.5 m respectively (~60 m down-dip of KBDD12213 intercepts) and KBDD25637 returning 6.0 m grading 1.17 g/t Au and 32.0 m grading 0.72 g/t Au, including 9.0 m at 1.36 g/t Au, from down-hole depths of 156 m and 172 m respectively (~55 m down-dip of KBDD25609 intercept). Drill fence KBDD25626 / 622 / 628 targeting the northeastern segment of the shear system intersected the mineralized package over an approximately 175 m down-dip distance, including the following mineralized intercepts: 9.0 m grading 0.46 g/t Au from a down-hole depth of 45.5 m in KBDD25626 (Upper Hole); 13.1 m grading 2.40 g/t Au, including 2.7 m at 7.32 g/t Au, 13.0 m at 0.28 g/t Au and 16.2 m at 0.61 g/t Au from down-hole depths of 129 m, 154 m and 173.8 m respectively in KBDD25622 (Middle Hole); and 12.5 m grading 0.57 g/t Au from a down-hole depth of 179 m in KBDD25628 (Bottom Hole). KBDD25616 and KBDD25625 collared approximately 100 m northeast of the above KBDD25626 / 622 / 628 drill fence returned 28.0 m grading 0.60 g/t Au, including 12.0 m at 1.16 g/t Au and 10.0 m grading 1.24 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 9.62 g/t Au, from down-hole depths of 205 m and 269 m respectively (with KBDD25625 intercept located ~65 m down-dip of KBDD25616 intercept).

Additional noteworthy Orange No. 5 drill results include 19.0 m grading 0.79 g/t Au, including 4.0 m at 2.09 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 271 m in KBDD25632, with this drillhole collared at the currently defined northeasternmost extremity of the shear system representing the furthest down-plunge gold intercept of the Orange No. 5 resource expansion target (~240 m vertical depth from surface). KBDD25642, a 350 m step-out hole to the southwest of the currently defined extent of the shear system, returned a mineralized intercept of 16.7 m grading 0.89 g/t Au, including 1.7 m at 5.27 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 77 m, potentially extending the Orange No. 5 gold system strike-length to over 1,100 m.

The Lone Tree resource expansion target located along the southeast flank of the Gatehouse - Gold Mountain mineral resource bodies in Zone 1 was subjected to an additional 10 follow up drillholes (1,882 m), including: 5 holes targeting the southeastern, near-surface segment of the shear structure; and 5 holes testing the down-dip extension of the structure's northeastern segment.

A 3-hole (463 m) NW-trending drill fence intersected the moderate (55o) SE-dipping, southeastern segment of the Lone Tree shear structure over an approximately 175 m down-dip distance from surface (KBDD25606 / 617 / 639). With KBDD25606 returning a mineralized intercept of 12.0 m grading 1.70 g/t Au, including 1.5 m at 9.96 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 38 m (~45 m down-dip from surface), KBDD25617 returning 31.0 m grading 0.65 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 3.00 g/t Au and 7.0 m at 1.40 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 89 m (~60 m down-dip of KBDD25606 intercept) and KBDD25639 returning an intercept of 20.0 m grading 1.02 g/t Au, including 5.1 m at 2.30 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 163 m (~70 m down-dip of KBDD25617 intercept). Drillholes KBDD25605 and KBDD25615 extended gold mineralization to an approximately 230 m vertical depth along the northeastern, down-dip extension of the Lone Tree shear structure. With KBDD25605 returning a mineralized intercept of 10.0 m grading 0.95 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 4.60 g/t Au, from a down-hole depth of 166 m and KBDD25615 returning an intercept of 1.0 m grading 2.73 g/t Au from a down-hole depth of 227 m (~125 m down-dip of KBDD25605 intercept).

To date the Lone Tree shear gold mineralization has been traced by drilling and trenching over an approximately 600 m strike-length and over a maximum down-dip distance of approximately 250 m (approximately 230 m vertical depth from surface). Recently completed 3D VTEM / TMI inversion models-based litho-structural modelling indicates that the Lone Tree shear occupies an apparent F2 meso-scale (parasitic) fold hinge structure developed on the western limb of a 1st-order F2 anticlinorium fold structure ("Central Fold").

QA/QC

Yves P. Clement, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration for Xtra-Gold is acting as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with respect to this announcement. He has prepared and or supervised the preparation of the scientific or technical information in this announcement and confirms compliance with NI 43-101. All samples in this news release were analyzed by standard fire assay fusion with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish at the ISO 17025:2005 accredited Intertek Minerals Limited's laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana. Xtra-Gold has implemented a rigorous quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core, trench channel, and saw-cut channel samples, the details of which can be viewed on the Company's website at www.xtragold.com.

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Xtra-Gold is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana's main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting hard rock gold deposits, as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts have been focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

Xtra-Gold holds five (5) Mining Leases totaling approximately 226 sq km (22,600 ha) at the northern extremity of the Kibi Gold Belt. The Company's exploration efforts to date have focused on the Kibi Gold Project located on the Apapam Concession (33.65 sq km), along the eastern flank of the Kibi Gold Belt. The updated Kibi Gold Project (Zones 1-3) Mineral Resource estimate, produced by Xtra-Gold on September 30, 2024, represents the only Mineral Resource ever generated on a lode gold project within the Kibi Gold Belt. The NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Xtra-Gold Resources Corporation Kibi Gold Project", jointly prepared by Pivot Mining Consultants (Pty) and Tect Geological Consulting, and dated September 30, 2024, is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No other stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

