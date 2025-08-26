Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios" or the "Company"), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, is excited to announce its operating company Enovation Controls' United Kingdom (UK) branch has achieved an exceptional triple honor in 2025, earning places on Great Place To Work® UK's prestigious Best Workplaces for Development, Wellbeing, and Women lists. This rare achievement recognizes Enovation Controls' commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes continuous employee growth, holistic wellbeing, and gender equity.

"Earning a place on not one, but three of Great Place To Work® UK's lists is a testament to the culture we've built together. Our UK team's commitment to personal growth, wellbeing, and inclusion reflects our Helios shared values in action and ensures Enovation Controls is not only a great place to work, but a place where people can truly thrive," commented Billy Aldridge, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Electronics of Helios.

UK's Best Workplaces for Development 2025

Enovation Controls offer employees the chance to better themselves, to learn new skills, and to progress within the organization. By being included in the List, the companies have demonstrated they understand that development is not one-size fits all, and they actively support every single employee to undertake their own tailored journey of growth. Because of this, their people are fueled by a sense of purpose, feel valued by their employer, and give their best to the organization.

UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing 2025

This list include organizations who have succeeded in helping their employees to experience high levels of wellbeing in their workplace. To compile the prestigious list, Great Place To Work culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing their holistic experiences of wellbeing at work through fundamental facets of employee wellbeing, including: work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well Enovation Controls was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

UK's Best Workplaces for Women 2025

Enovation Controls was also celebrated for championing an inclusive environment where women are supported at all stages of their careers. This list is made up of employers whose people have told Great Place To Work® UK they work for a place that is inclusive and equitable for all. The companies on the list are committed to ensuring a reasonable balance of women and men across the organization; removing barriers to women's career advancement; and creating workplaces where all employees, regardless of gender, can flourish.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK says: "A thriving workplace culture is rooted in trust, pride, camaraderie, and a genuine commitment to employee wellbeing. We're proud to celebrate organisations that go above and beyond to support their people's mental, physical, financial, and social health. When employees feel truly valued and supported, they're not only healthier they're also more energised, motivated and aligned with their organisation's goals...This year's UK's Best Workplaces for Women list highlights organisations that are moving beyond good intentions and delivering real, measurable progress. These companies are dismantling outdated norms, prioritising women's health, and building clear, supported pathways to leadership. This recognition is driven by what matters most: the voices of women who work there. They've said, in their own words, that their workplace is one where they're respected, empowered, and able to succeed."

