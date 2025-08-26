

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The foreign ministers of Europe and the United States have agreed to continue cooperation in diplomatic efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end through a lasting negotiated settlement.



The agreement was reached during U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio'S call with his European Counterparts Monday, the State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Piggott said in a press release.



Rubio spoke with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.



