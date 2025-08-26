

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to restore respect, pride, and sanctity to the American flag and prosecute those who desecrate this symbol of freedom, identity, and strength to the fullest extent permissible.



The Order directs the Attorney General to vigorously prosecute those who violate federal laws in ways that involve desecrating the flag, and to pursue litigation to clarify the scope of First Amendment in this area.



It also instructs the Attorney General to refer flag desecration cases that violate state or local laws to appropriate state or local authorities.



Finally, the order directs the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security and the Attorney General to deny, prohibit, terminate, or revoke visas, residence permits, or naturalization proceedings, and other immigration benefits, or seek removal from the United States, wherever there has been an appropriate determination that flag desecration by foreign nationals permits the exercise of those remedies under applicable law.



Recent protests, including those in Los Angeles in June, have featured flag burning alongside violent acts and other conduct threatening public safety.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News