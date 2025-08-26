Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P3Z9 | ISIN: FI4000425848 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J4
München
26.08.25 | 08:02
0,045 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025 14:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Summa Defence Oyj: Summa Defence has entered into a letter of intent to acquire carbon fiber technology expertise and add shipbuilding capacity from Norway

Summa Defence Plc
Press release 26 August 2025 at 3:30 pm EEST

Summa Defence Plc has entered into a letter of intent with Brødrene Aa Eiendom AS to restart the operations of the Brødrene Aa shipyard in Hyen, Norway.

The Brødrene Aa shipyard, a well renowned yard for the construction of high speed passenger ferries built in carbon fiber went bankrupt earlier this year after the cancellation of 3 ferries which were under construction at the yard. The parties are planning to establish the new company and restart the operations by the end of September by gradually bringing onboard former employees to complete the existing projects at the yard and generate new business.

"We see great opportunities in acquiring the majority of the shares in the new company which will bring carbon fiber technology expertise to the group in addition to the already existing capabilities in aluminum and steel. This will strengthen our position in the shipbuilding market and increase the potential within the defence shipbuilding. Summa Defence already owns two shipyards in Finland and the synergies between Brødrene Aa and these shipyards will be important", says Summa Defence Plc's CEO Jussi Holopainen.

"We are happy to find a serious industrial investor in Summa Defence. Summa Defence together with its shipyards will bring capital and competence into the new operations and will strengthen the capabilities of the yard", states Gustav Johan Nydal, representative of Brødrene Aa Eiendom.

The well-known design and engineering company Paradis Nautica would also be part of the acquisition, strengthening Summa Group's design and engineering capabilities.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:
Jussi Holopainen, CEO
Phone: +358 44 517 4543
Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:
Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer
Phone: +358 400 437 515
Email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defense and security technology group supporting industry growth and strengthening industrial production capacity amid geopolitical change. Summa Defence focuses on dual-use technologies related to security of supply, situational awareness, mobility, and defense, which benefit the civilian, security, and defense sectors while strengthening comprehensive security, security of supply, and crisis management capabilities.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The Company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.