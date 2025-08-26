Regulatory News:

The holders of the 2028 Notes1 and the 2031 Notes2 issued by Verallia (Paris:VRLA) have been informed through a notice published on 1 August 2025 (the "Put Event Notice") of the occurrence of a Change of Control in accordance with condition 5(c) (Redemption at the option of the Noteholders following a Change of Control) of the terms and conditions of each series of Notes further to the success of the voluntary public tender offer initiated by BWGI.

As a result of the occurrence of the Change of Control, each Noteholder had the right to require the redemption (or, at the Issuer's option, the purchase) of all of the Notes held by it (the "Put Option") within a 15 business days period after the date of the Put Event Notice (i.e. until 25 August 2025 (included)) (the "Put Period"), on the Optional Redemption Date (as defined below), at its principal amount together with interest accrued to but excluding the Optional Redemption Date, i.e. a redemption amount of €100,520.89 per 2028 Note and €101,551.37 per 2031 Note.

Upon valid exercise of the Put Option during the Put Period, the relevant Notes will be redeemed on 8 September 2025 (the "Optional Redemption Date

In relation to the 2028 Notes, the Put Option has been validly exercised by Noteholders for an aggregate nominal amount of €399,700,000.00 (i.e. a total redemption amount (including interest accrued) for the 2028 Notes of €401,781,997.33 which will be paid by Verallia on the Optional Redemption Date). As a result, €100,300,00.00 of the 2028 Notes will remain outstanding as from the Optional Redemption Date.

In relation to the 2031 Notes, the Put Option has been validly exercised by Noteholders for an aggregate nominal amount of €429,800,000.00 (i.e. a total redemption amount (including interest accrued) for the 2031 Notes of €436,467,788.26 which will be paid by Verallia on the Optional Redemption Date). As a result, €70,200,000.00 of the 2031 Notes will remain outstanding as from the Optional Redemption Date.

Verallia will finance the redemption amounts above to be paid to Noteholders having exercised their Put Option by drawing on the bridge loan agreement that was entered into with a banking syndicate on 23 April 2025 for that purpose3

Verallia intends to refinance the amounts drawn under the bridge loan by arranging one or more bank and/or bond financing(s).

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. Our CO2 emissions reduction target of -46% on scopes 1 and 2 between 2019 and 2030 has been validated by SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative). It is in line with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any decision regarding the Offer must be based exclusively on the information contained in the Offer documents.

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulation or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not intended for persons subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release are required to inquire about any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them. Verallia assumes no responsibility for any violation of these restrictions by anyone.

Protection of personal data

You may unsubscribe from the distribution list of our press releases at any time by sending your request to the following email address: investors@verallia.com. Press releases will still be available via the website https://www.verallia.com/en/investors/.

Verallia SA, as data controller, processes personal data for the purpose of implementing and managing its internal and external communication. This processing is based on legitimate interests. The data collected (last name, first name, professional contact details, profiles, relationship history) is essential for this processing and is used by the relevant departments of the Verallia Group and, where applicable, its subcontractors. Verallia SA transfers personal data to its service providers located outside the European Union, who are responsible for providing and managing technical solutions related to the aforementioned processing. Verallia SA ensures that the appropriate guarantees are obtained in order to supervise these data transfers outside of the European Union. Under the conditions defined by the applicable regulations for the protection of personal data, you may access and obtain a copy of the data concerning you, object to the processing of this data and request for it to be rectified or erased. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your data. To exercise any of these rights, please contact the Group Financial Communication Department at investors@verallia.com. If, after having contacted us, you believe that your rights have not been respected or that the processing does not comply with data protection regulations, you may submit a complaint to the CNIL (Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés - France's regulatory body).

1 €500,000,000 1.625 per cent. Sustainability Linked Notes due 14 May 2028

2 €500,000,000 1.875 per cent. Sustainability Linked Notes due 10 November 2031

3 See Verallia's press release published on April 24, 2025

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250826598475/en/

Contacts:

Press

Sara Natij Laurie Dambrine

verallia@comfluence.fr +33 (0)7 68 68 83 22

Investor relations

David Placet david.placet@verallia.com

Benoit Grange

Tristan Roquet-Montégon

verallia@brunswickgroup.com