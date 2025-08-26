Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600
26.08.2025 18:48 Uhr
SAP SE: SAP Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events in Q3 2025

WALLDORF, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the participation of its executives at the following event. This events will be webcast, and the replays will be made available shortly after the event on the SAP Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/en/calendar.html

SAP Logo

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, San Francisco, Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 5:50 pm - 6:25 pm CEST / 4:50 pm - 5:25 pm BST / 11:50 am - 12:25 pm EDT / 8:50 am - 9:25 am PDT.

Jefferies Structural Winners Series, virtual, Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 5:00 pm - 5:45 pm CEST / 4:00 pm - 4:45 pm BST / 11:00 am - 11:45 am EDT / 8:00 am - 8:45 am PDT.

About SAP
As?a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP)?stands at the?nexus?of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP?to bring out their best by uniting business-critical?operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit?www.sap.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2025 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:
To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels.

For more information, financial community only:
Alexandra Steiger +49 (6227) 7-767336 investor@sap.com, CET
Follow SAP Investor Relations on LinkedIn at SAP Investor Relations.

For more information, press only:
Joellen Perry +1 (650) 445-6780 joellen.perry@sap.com, PT
Daniel Reinhardt +49 (6227) 7-40201 daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:
Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24
United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847591/5477464/SAP__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sap-executives-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-events-in-q3-2025-302539144.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
