Dienstag, 26.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
WKN: A3E2GA | ISIN: BMG0360L1349 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.12.24 | 21:44
0,300 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
26.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
Altamira Therapeutics to Host First Half 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Call on August 29, 2025

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (OTCQB:CYTOF), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, today announced that it will host its Half Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Call on Friday, August 29, 2025. Founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer and COO Covadonga Pañeda will deliver prepared remarks.

Event: Altamira Therapeutics First Half 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Call

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 8:00 am ET

Access:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 427043

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2797/52765

Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code, they can reference the company name.

The call will be in listen-only mode.

A replay of the call will be available 30 minutes after the live event via the Investors section of the Altamira website at https://ir.altamiratherapeutics.com/.

Replay access:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 52765

Expiration: Friday, September 12, 2025

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (OTCQB:CYTOF) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (xPhore platform). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in Altamira Medica AG, which holds its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Investor Contact

Hear@altamiratherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Altamira Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/altamira-therapeutics-to-host-first-half-2025-financial-results-and-b-1065621

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
