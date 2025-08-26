

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that combining a low-calorie Mediterranean diet with regular exercise and professional support can help prevent type 2 diabetes in overweight and obese people aged 55 to 75.



The research was part of the large PREDIMED-Plus clinical trial in Europe, which followed 4,746 participants for six years.



Participants were divided into two groups. The intervention group ate a Mediterranean diet with about 600 fewer calories per day, engaged in moderate exercise such as brisk walking and strength training, and received professional guidance for weight management.



The control group, on the other hand, followed a Mediterranean diet without calorie restrictions, exercise plans, or professional support. All participants were overweight or obese, had metabolic syndrome, but did not have diabetes at the start of the study.



The results showed that those in the intervention group had a 31 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. They also lost an average of 3.3 kilograms and reduced their waist size by 3.6 centimeters, compared to just 0.6 kilograms and 0.3 centimeters in the control group.



'In practical terms, adding calorie control and physical activity to the Mediterranean diet prevented around three out of every 100 people from developing diabetes-a clear, measurable benefit for public health,' said co-author Miguel Martínez-González.



