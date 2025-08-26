Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D8AL | ISIN: US9618812088 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.08.25 | 21:51
0,860 US-Dollar
-6,53 % -0,060
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WETOUCH TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WETOUCH TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2025 23:02 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wetouch Technology Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Delinquent Periodic Reports

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Wetouch Technology Inc. (Nasdaq:WETH) (the "Company"), a manufacturer and supplier of large-format touchscreens, today announced that on August 21, 2025, it received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This delinquency is in addition to the Company's previously disclosed delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Delinquent Reports").

Nasdaq previously granted the Company an exception until October 13, 2025 to file the Delinquent Reports. Under Nasdaq's rules, any additional exception to allow the Company to regain compliance with all periodic filing requirements is limited to a maximum of 180 calendar days from the due date of the Initial Delinquent Filing, which is October 13, 2025.

The Company has been requested to submit an updated plan of compliance to Nasdaq by September 5, 2025, which will address its plans to file the June 30, 2025 Form 10-Q and provide an update on its progress toward completing the Delinquent Reports.

The Nasdaq notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company is working diligently with its auditors and advisors to complete and file the Delinquent Reports as soon as practicable in order to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.:

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WeTouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Wetouch's control, which may cause Wetouch's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Wetouch as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Wetouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Wetouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For more information, please contact:
Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co

SOURCE: Wetouch Technology Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wetouch-technology-inc.-receives-nasdaq-notification-regarding-d-1066001

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.