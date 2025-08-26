

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback retreated to 1.1665 against the euro, 1.3493 against the pound and 0.8025 against the franc, from its early 4-day highs of 1.1601, 1.3434 and 0.8072, respectively.



The greenback eased to 0.6501 against the aussie, 0.5868 against the kiwi and 1.3822 against the loonie, from its early 4-day highs of 0.6470, 0.5828 and 1.3868, respectively.



The greenback pulled back against the yen and was trading at 147.44.



The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.18 against the euro, 1.40 against the pound, 0.77 against the franc, 0.68 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi, 1.36 against the loonie and 143.00 against the yen.



