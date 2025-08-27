

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump entered the debate over Cracker Barrel's controversial rebranding Tuesday, urging the restaurant chain to restore its old logo and frame the backlash as an opportunity.



Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the company should 'admit a mistake based on customer response and manage the company better than ever before.' He added that the uproar had given Cracker Barrel 'a billion dollars' worth of free publicity' and advised executives to seize the moment with a major press conference.



The comments came a day after Cracker Barrel issued a statement acknowledging it could have handled its rebranding rollout more effectively.



The new logo, which removed the longstanding image of the 'Uncle Herschel' character leaning against a barrel, sparked strong criticism online, particularly from conservatives.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News