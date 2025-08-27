

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has confirmed it will hold its annual fall launch event on September 9 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, where it is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup along with new Apple Watches and potentially other devices.



The invitation, carrying the tagline 'Awe dropping,' continues Apple's tradition of September iPhone launches, which began in 2012.



This year's event comes at a critical moment for the tech giant. The iPhone remains Apple's biggest revenue driver, but consumer demand for upgrades has slowed as most users replace devices only when necessary. Analysts say Apple is betting on a bold redesign: a slimmer iPhone likened to the MacBook Air of smartphones.



The model could generate buzz, though reports suggest its thinner frame may compromise battery life and camera performance. Apple is also expected to retire the underperforming Plus model, shifting focus to standard and Pro versions, the latter offering more advanced cameras, titanium frames, and larger screens.



The showcase also arrives as Apple faces mounting competition in artificial intelligence. After delaying a major Siri upgrade, the company risks falling behind rivals Google and OpenAI. Still, Apple has signaled that its new devices will continue to build around 'Apple Intelligence,' its AI-driven ecosystem.



Beyond products, geopolitical and trade pressures loom large. CEO Tim Cook has flagged $1.1 billion in expected tariff costs this quarter, though Apple is hedging by shifting iPhone production to India and pledging a $600 billion U.S. investment to secure exemptions from incoming semiconductor tariffs.



For Wall Street, the September event is more than a product launch it's a test of whether Apple can reignite consumer excitement and reaffirm its status as a leader in innovation.



