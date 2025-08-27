

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Okta, Inc. (OKTA) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $67 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $29 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Okta, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $728 million from $646 million last year.



Okta, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $67 Mln. vs. $29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $728 Mln vs. $646 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.74 to $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $728-$730 mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.33 to $3.38 Full year revenue guidance: $2.875 - $2.885 bln



